It’s just the second day of the week, and things are already getting exciting. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself as these events await your presence:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11

What: Create, Collaborate, Catalyse: Reflections on Sexual Violence in South Asia

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11

What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badel

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane

When: July 11

Timing: 3pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Zari Jaipur

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: July 11 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction