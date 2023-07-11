HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11
The evening of July 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It’s just the second day of the week, and things are already getting exciting. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself as these events await your presence:
#ArtAttack
What: Create, Collaborate, Catalyse: Reflections on Sexual Violence in South Asia
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 8 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badel
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane
When: July 11
Timing: 3pm
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Zari Jaipur
Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I
When: July 11 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction