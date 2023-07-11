Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 11

ByHTC
Jul 11, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The evening of July 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It’s just the second day of the week, and things are already getting exciting. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself as these events await your presence:

#ArtAttack

What: Create, Collaborate, Catalyse: Reflections on Sexual Violence in South Asia

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badel

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane

When: July 11

Timing: 3pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Zari Jaipur

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: July 11 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

