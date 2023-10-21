Life Hacks: Far from doing less, Gen-Z is demanding more, says Charles Assisi

But if we look closely, we can see that the circle is widening. And rather than fear the change, I think that we should begin to aid, or at the very least seek to understand, it.

Much of this, yes, remains the preserve of the privileged, even among the urban Indian organised-sector demographic. Across large parts of India, economic pressures continue to take precedence over purpose or indeed choice, when it comes to work.

This generation is more aware of and vocal about their mental-health needs too. What previous generations labelled as dedication (like working excessive overtime) is now recognised as potentially toxic. Gen Z is advocating for a healthier approach to work, which includes breaks, time off, and flexible schedules.

This can sometimes be misconstrued as being picky, entitled or idealistic, but it’s more about aligning work with their values.

Another thing I have learnt to see, tucked away in what can look like self-involvement, is compassion. Gen Z, as many of the studies point out too, is compassionate with themselves and each other. This explains the surging movements around global, local and social issues. It explains why some make career choices based on how they feel about a company’s policies, sustainability practices, inclusive culture.

This means they have to be learning continually and upgrading their skills constantly, in a way not really familiar to the rest of us. Few traditional 9-to-5 jobs can offer the flexibility that would allow them to do this. But “gigs” do. Companies that hope to hire them will need to account for this too.

This was the first generation to grow up with the internet and smartphones fully integrated into their lives. This familiarity means that they’re adept at leveraging technology to work more efficiently, often in ways that may conflict with traditional, time-on-task notions of productivity. Even so, they are entering the workforces in a time of intensely-sped-up technological evolution.

Let’s take a look at some of those pointers. Gen Z, to begin with, is defined as those currently under 30.

Between the research and people such as McConnell, some interesting pointers emerge on how those in the workforce now ought to think about Gen Z. (And we do need to change how we think, because these are the workers, voters, investors and employees of our shared future.)

Now, this is a theme I’ve had multiple conversations about, with people such as the researcher and organisational analyst Jane McConnell, whose book The Gig Mindset Advantage: Why a Bold New Breed of Employee is Your Organization’s Secret Weapon in Volatile Times (2021) is widely considered one of the most authoritative on the theme.

This approach — of taking up a series of gigs, some of which pay in money, others in fulfilment, even in a time of so much economic uncertainty — is something that people from previous generations, such as me, are having a tough time wrapping their heads around.

This helps explain why the gig economy is expanding, encircling not just the privileged (those with the vast array of choices) but even the economically disadvantaged (who would traditionally have remained at the lower rungs of the organised sector, or in the unorganised one). It is, in a sense, the gamification of lifestyle and income — how much can one earn / contribute while retaining as much control and agency as possible.

The nuances of this are lost on most of us, and it is mistaken for a lack of work ethic when, in reality, it is about seeking greater purpose and balance than the generations that came just before them.

Study after study is showing that Gen Z values work-life balance, mental health, and social impact more than previous generations did. They are willing to work hard. But they prefer their efforts to contribute to a meaningful cause. Yet, not at the expense of their well-being or personal life.

If anything, the world in general and the world of work in particular are evolving at a faster rate than any we have seen before, and there is evidence that Gen Z is working hard to keep pace with it. Partly because they see the change coming, and know they must prepare for it; and partly because their priorities are evolving rapidly too.

So I thought I’d do a deep dive: What does the data say? On poring over research by consulting firms such as Deloitte and McKinsey, the Pew Research Center and Harvard Business Review, trends emerge. To begin with, they make it clear that the hypothesis about Gen Z being lazy, or lacking focus, is unfounded.

It bothers me that public opinion — and many of our private ones too — seem to veer from “The kids are all right” to “Gen Z is lazy”.

PREMIUM A Reclining Youth, attributed to 17th-century artist Muhammad Qasim of Safavid Isfahan in Iran. Since at least the time of the 5th-century-CE philosopher Socrates, elders have written, rhymed and sung of their disappointment in ‘lazy’ young people. (Christie’s)

(Charles Assisi is co-founder at Founding Fuel & co-author of The Aadhaar Effect)