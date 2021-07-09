Foodtography: Learn the art of clicking for the ’gram

A bowl of creamy pasta bathed in a zesty sauce or a healthy pile of greens served with a portion of perfectly cooked meat is hard to resist, but clicking the right shot for Instagram before devouring the meal is a bigger challenge. According to experts, what matters is finding the right light, angles, placement of right props, along with choosing crockery.

For those who have aced the art of cooking during the pandemic but are still struggling to take appetising photos, chef Shubham Thakur, Megu, The Leela Palace advises, “You first eat with your eyes, so one needs to have an eye for detail. The right choice of crockery, cutlery and props around the dish is important, but remember, less is more.”

As Thakur believes in the concept of minimalist plating, he mentions the plating style by Michelin starred chef Massimo Bottura as an example. “His plating is vibrant. Most of it is on white [plates], and he splashes colour on top. White plates are like a blank canvas,” he elaborates, adding, “Whether it is chinaware or stoneware, crockery makes a lot of difference.”

To capture fun videos, food blogger Nikhil Chawla, founder Of Hmm! suggests, “If you’re clicking food that you’re preparing yourself, be sure to take some action shots throughout the cooking process.”

Experts also recommend avoiding the use of flash at a restaurant with dim lighting, as it could lead to overexposure and also disturb others’ dining experience. So, natural light is better to bring out the colour and textures. Chawla says, “For foodies who want to curate their gallery of recommendations, recipes, and experiences, photographing in natural lighting is important. It can make or break a photo on your feed.”

Other important factors to consider while photographing food are camera angles that depend on the size, shape and height of the dish. While for a pizza, a bird’s eye view shot works best, closeups are suggested if you want to capture the texture, especially in case of desserts.