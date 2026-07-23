From layered lighting to warm-toned bulbs: 5 expert-approved tips that can completely transform your living space

A beautifully designed home isn't defined by expensive furniture or statement décor alone. One of the most transformative yet often overlooked design elements is lighting. The right lighting has the power to change how a room looks, feels, and functions, creating spaces that are not only visually appealing but also warm, comfortable, and inviting. Whether you're refreshing your interiors or designing a new home, thoughtful lighting choices can instantly elevate your living space. Vikram Singh Dhingra, senior vice president at TISVA, shared five simple yet effective ways to make lighting work for your home.

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1. Layer your lighting for depth and balance

“Avoid relying on a single overhead fixture to illuminate an entire room,” said Vikram Singh. Instead, combine ambient lighting for overall illumination, task lighting for focused activities and accent lighting to highlight artwork, textures, or architectural features. Layering creates depth, enhances functionality, and gives every space a more refined character.

2. Choose the right colour temperature

Lighting should complement the purpose of the room. Warm white lighting creates a relaxed, cosy atmosphere, making it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining spaces. Cooler lighting works better in kitchens, study areas, and workspaces where greater focus and visibility are needed.

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Cooler lighting works better in kitchens, study areas, and workspaces where greater focus and visibility are needed.

3. Highlight what matters

{{^usCountry}} According to Vikram Singh, lighting can guide attention and add personality to your interiors. Use wall lights, spotlights, or concealed LED strips to showcase artwork, decorative pieces, textured walls, or shelving. These subtle highlights create visual interest without overwhelming the space. 4. Create flexible moods with layered controls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Vikram Singh, lighting can guide attention and add personality to your interiors. Use wall lights, spotlights, or concealed LED strips to showcase artwork, decorative pieces, textured walls, or shelving. These subtle highlights create visual interest without overwhelming the space. 4. Create flexible moods with layered controls {{/usCountry}}

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Homes today serve multiple purposes, from working and entertaining to relaxing. Vikram Singh advises installing dimmable fixtures or incorporating multiple lighting zones, which allows you to easily adjust brightness throughout the day, creating the right ambience for every occasion.

Modern lighting should be as efficient as it is beautiful.

5. Blend aesthetics with efficiency

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Modern lighting should be as efficient as it is beautiful. Energy-efficient LED lighting offers long life, lower power consumption and consistent performance while enabling a wide variety of design possibilities. Investing in quality lighting solutions ensures your home remains elegant, comfortable, and sustainable over time.

“Lighting is no longer just about visibility; it is an essential design tool that shapes experiences within a home,” said Vikram Singh. When thoughtfully planned, it enhances architecture, complements interiors and influences how we feel in a space. By embracing layered lighting, choosing the right colour temperatures, and balancing aesthetics with functionality, homeowners can effortlessly create living spaces that feel sophisticated, welcoming and truly timeless.