From travel anxiety to guilt about doing nothing: Why some people find it hard to enjoy their holidays

A vacation is supposed to be the one time people finally get to relax, but for many, it doesn’t quite work out that way. They come back feeling just as tired as before, or sometimes even more stressed, and can’t understand why the break didn’t help. There are a few common reasons why some people find it so hard to actually enjoy their time off. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychological reasons behind this.

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● Work comes along

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According to Dr Tugnait, checking emails over breakfast or taking just one quick call from the hotel room may seem harmless, but it keeps the mind tied to the office. Many people feel guilty about being away and worry that things will fall apart without them, so they never fully switch off.

Many people feel guilty about being away and worry that things will fall apart without them, so they never fully switch off.

● Too many plans

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{{^usCountry}} Some people try to fit every famous spot, café and activity into a few days. They wake up early every day, eat in a hurry and spend most of their time getting from one place to another. By the time the trip is over, they feel like they’ve been working through a list rather than actually taking a break. ● Expecting it to be perfect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people try to fit every famous spot, café and activity into a few days. They wake up early every day, eat in a hurry and spend most of their time getting from one place to another. By the time the trip is over, they feel like they’ve been working through a list rather than actually taking a break. ● Expecting it to be perfect {{/usCountry}}

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When someone has been waiting for a trip for months, they often picture exactly how every day is going to go. So when the weather turns bad, the hotel looks nothing like the pictures, or the family starts arguing, the disappointment can take over and spoil the rest of the holiday.

● Living through the camera

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“Spending a lot of time trying to get the right picture for social media pulls people away from what’s happening around them,” highlighted Dr Tugnait. They end up watching the sunset through a screen and thinking about how the post will look, instead of simply being there.

Spending a lot of time trying to get the right picture for social media pulls people away from what’s happening around them.

● Dreading the return

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For some, the thought of going back to a pile of pending work starts bothering them halfway through the trip. This worry quietly eats into the last few days and makes it hard to enjoy them.

How to make the most of your vacations

When planning a holiday, where someone goes matters much less than how they spend their time once they get there. Keeping plans flexible, setting clear limits on work and letting go of the idea of a perfect trip can make a break feel truly restful, so that people come back home actually feeling recharged.