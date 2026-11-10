MSC cruise ship returns to Texas port cutting short 7-night trip after possible murder aboard- what we know so far

A cruise ship run by Switzerland-based firm MSC Cruise returned to The Port of Galveston in Texas, cutting short a seven-night voyage, after a possible murder on board. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The FBI's field office in Houston, Texas, said in a statement that it is investigating the death as a "possible homicide." Fox 26 Houston said in a statement that the MSC Seascape vessel was cleared for the voyage after the initial investigation.

Crimes that are committed in international waters are required by US law to be investigated by the FBI. The FBI's office in Houston said that an FBI Maritime Liaison agent from the Texas City Resident Agency is collaborating with the US Coast Guard, Port of Galveston Police Department, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the investigation.

No details on the incident or the victim were released by the FBI. Local reporters covering the incident noted that an individual may have been taken into custody in relation to the incident, but authorities have not shared any details on the investigation.

MSC Cruise released a statement saying they are "fully cooperating" with the authorities regarding the probe.

"On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary."

MSC Cruise is the third largest cruise ship operator in the world. They are also the largest privately held cruise ship operator.

This story is being updated.