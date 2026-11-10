MSC cruise ship returns to Texas port cutting short 7-night trip after possible murder aboard- what we know so far
An MSC cruise ship cut short its seven-night voyage and returned to Galveston after a suspected homicide onboard, prompting an FBI investigation.
A cruise ship run by Switzerland-based firm MSC Cruise returned to The Port of Galveston in Texas, cutting short a seven-night voyage, after a possible murder on board.
The FBI's field office in Houston, Texas, said in a statement that it is investigating the death as a "possible homicide." Fox 26 Houston said in a statement that the MSC Seascape vessel was cleared for the voyage after the initial investigation.
Crimes that are committed in international waters are required by US law to be investigated by the FBI. The FBI's office in Houston said that an FBI Maritime Liaison agent from the Texas City Resident Agency is collaborating with the US Coast Guard, Port of Galveston Police Department, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the investigation.
No details on the incident or the victim were released by the FBI. Local reporters covering the incident noted that an individual may have been taken into custody in relation to the incident, but authorities have not shared any details on the investigation.
MSC Cruise released a statement saying they are "fully cooperating" with the authorities regarding the probe.
"On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary."
MSC Cruise is the third largest cruise ship operator in the world. They are also the largest privately held cruise ship operator.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More