Trump says Saudi Arabia and Qatar want peaceful solution to Iran war, but doesn’t rule out US strikes: ‘We’re ready to go’

US President Donald Trump met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the White House on Monday regarding the ongoing talks to end the conflict in Iran. President Donald Trump talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Qatar, a key mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan, presented the US with an Iranian proposal on its nuclear program on Thursday, November 5. Monday's meeting marks an important development in the closely watched talks between the two warring sides.

After the meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed of Qatar, Trump said that Qatar and Saudi Arabia want a peaceful solution to the conflict but added that the US is "ready to go anytime we want," indicating that future US strikes are not entirely off the table.

The meeting with PM Sheikh Mohammed was held closed-door and the press was not allowed in, contrary to Trump's preference for holding world leaders before reporters.

Also read: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi gives ultimatum to US on ending war: 'Our 2-day proposal stands'

Earlier on Monday, Barak Ravid of Axios reported that a diplomat briefed on the 45-minute meeting between Trump and Sheik Mohammad said that they were "positive."

What to know about the meeting with Qatar PM Donald Trump did not speak to the media after the meeting with the Qatari PM. He spoke with Reuters in a "brief phone call" where he said that while the two US allies in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, are pushing for a deal, he has still not ruled out strikes.

"Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution. Saudi Arabia would also rather see a peaceful solution," Trump said, adding that the US is “ready to go anytime we want. We'll see where it goes. I'm prepared.”

US continues to soften its war stance toward Iran After Trump said on Sunday in an interview with CNN that Iran strikes are "highly unlikely," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth echoed the softened tone from US on Iran.

Also read: Trump says 'largely true' Iran war led to midterm losses but defends actions

On Sunday, Trump told CNN that even though US strikes on Iran are not off the table, they are highly unlikely if peace talks progress. “It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump said.

“The answer is highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation."

Hegseth, speaking to the media Monday, suggested that Trump is more inclined towards a deal in which there would be oversight on Iran's nuclear program.

“The president has the upper hand on any path that he chooses to take,” Hegseth said. He suggested that instead of striking Iran, Trump could tell them, "Hey, we’re done, and we’re going to watch your nuclear material, and you better not move it.”