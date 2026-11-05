Trump defends Iran war after JD Vance blames it for Republicans' midterm losses: 'We had to do it'

However, he maintained that military action against Iran was necessary, adding, “The Iran thing, we had to do and we continue to do it.”

Trump said he largely agreed with Vance’s assessment, attributing the setback partly to a short-term rise in gasoline prices. “I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit, short term,” Trump said.

While speaking at the White House about the ballroom construction, Donald Trump was asked about Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on Wednesday blaming the Iran war for the Republicans’ midterm election losses.

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JD Vance highlighted reasons behind GOP's loss Earlier Wednesday, JD Vance attributed the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 midterm elections to the Iran war and the US relationship with Israel. He said many voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election had shifted their allegiance to Democrats.

In a detailed post on X discussing the election outcome, Vance outlined four key reasons behind the shift in voter support: "End the war", "Focus on cost of living/inflation", "Put America First" and "Change our relationship to Israel."

“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results,” he tweeted on X.

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Later, Donald Trump Jr. also echoed the vice president’s views by reposting his statement on X. “Every word of this,” he wrote, adding three 100-point emojis to signal his agreement.