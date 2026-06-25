From warm whites to bold hues: How to match lighting with your home's colour scheme

When selecting colours for a home, most people focus on paint swatches, fabric samples, and material finishes. Yet one of the most influential factors in how those colours are ultimately perceived is often overlooked is the lighting itself. Light does far more than illuminate a space. It actively influences the appearance of every colour, texture, and finish within it. This is why a colour that looked perfect in a showroom or under natural daylight can feel entirely different once installed at home. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rachna Bajaj Joshi, director at Abby Lighting, shared tips on how to choose the correct lighting for your home.

How to choose the right lightings for your home.(Unsplash)

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Colour temperature

Rachna Bajaj highlighted that at the foundation of this relationship is colour temperature, measured in Kelvin (K). Lower colour temperatures, typically between 2700K and 3000K, produce a warmer, more golden light. Higher colour temperatures, generally above 4000K, create a cooler, crisper appearance.

Understanding this interaction is essential when selecting both colours and lighting. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} The effect on interiors can be surprisingly dramatic. A cool white light can mute the warmth of beige walls, making them appear grey or washed out. Conversely, a warm light source can introduce yellow undertones into a crisp white interior, altering the clean aesthetic many homeowners are trying to achieve. “Understanding this interaction is essential when selecting both colours and lighting,” said Rachna. Match interiors with lightings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The effect on interiors can be surprisingly dramatic. A cool white light can mute the warmth of beige walls, making them appear grey or washed out. Conversely, a warm light source can introduce yellow undertones into a crisp white interior, altering the clean aesthetic many homeowners are trying to achieve. “Understanding this interaction is essential when selecting both colours and lighting,” said Rachna. Match interiors with lightings {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As a general rule, warm-toned interiors tend to perform best under warmer light. Rich terracottas, timber finishes, earthy neutrals, and warm beiges often appear more inviting and layered when illuminated by light in the 2700K to 3000K range. Cooler palettes, including greys, blues, greens, and contemporary white schemes, typically benefit from neutral or cooler lighting that preserves their clarity and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a general rule, warm-toned interiors tend to perform best under warmer light. Rich terracottas, timber finishes, earthy neutrals, and warm beiges often appear more inviting and layered when illuminated by light in the 2700K to 3000K range. Cooler palettes, including greys, blues, greens, and contemporary white schemes, typically benefit from neutral or cooler lighting that preserves their clarity and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

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Effective residential lighting does not always require a single colour temperature throughout a home. (Unsplash)

Select multiple colour temperatures

“Effective residential lighting does not always require a single colour temperature throughout a home. It is often possible to combine colour temperatures when they are relatively close to one another and aligned with the function of the space,” highlighted Rachna. For example, a living room may feature 2700K cove lighting paired with 3000K task lighting, while a home can comfortably transition from 3000K lighting in living spaces to 4000K lighting in kitchens, where greater visual clarity is often preferred.

Check for the colour rendering index

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Colour temperature, however, is only part of the equation. Equally important is the colour rendering index, or CRI, which measures a light source's ability to reveal colours accurately. This is particularly important in homes that feature bold artwork, vibrant furnishings, natural materials, or richly coloured finishes. High-CRI lighting, typically rated 90 or above, allows colours to appear more saturated, nuanced, and true to their intended appearance. Lower-quality light sources can make colours appear dull, flat, or lacking in depth.

Opt for multiple light settings

Rachna highlighted that the good news is that homeowners no longer need to rely on a single lighting setting. Through layered lighting, dimmable controls, and tunable white technology, spaces can adapt throughout the day while maintaining visual comfort and colour accuracy. Ambient lighting can establish the overall mood, while task and accent lighting add flexibility and depth. New tunable white LED solutions can even transition from functional white light to very warm 1800K tones, creating a soft sunset-like ambience in the evening.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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