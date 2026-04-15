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Heat wave warning; temperature to rise above 40 degrees; 5 natural ways to help reduce the effects in your home

Simple, practical ways to cool your home naturally using plants, airflow tricks, smart materials, and everyday swaps that actually work.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:23 am IST
By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
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It’s that time of the year when the room feels warm, the air barely moves, and your fan is doing its best with limited success. Turning on the AC seems like the only fix until the bill arrives. The only bright side to this long-winded statement is that you do not need to rely on it all day. A few smart swaps and simple habits can bring the temperature down naturally. Think of it as working with your space instead of fighting it. The result feels lighter, cooler, and far more comfortable.

Plants can be your green shield

A breezy summer home setup with vetiver curtains, indoor plants, and light cotton fabrics creates a calm, naturally cool living space.

Block heat before it enters. Plants do more than sit pretty.

What to try:

  • Place tall plants near windows that get harsh sunlight
  • Use climbers like jasmine on balconies or grills
  • Add outdoor greens on the west-facing side

Why it works:Plants release moisture into the air, which cools the surroundings naturally.

PlantWhy it helps
Areca PalmAdds moisture and cools indoor air
Snake PlantLow maintenance and great for bedrooms
Money PlantWorks well for balconies and window edges

1. Ugaoo Sansevieria Superba Green Snake Plant with Self Wateri...

Master the science of when to open and close your windows and curtains

Timing is everything when it comes to windows and curtains.

Daytime rules:

  • Keep windows shut
  • Draw curtains or blinds
  • Choose light-coloured fabrics

Evening rules:

  • Open windows once it cools outside
  • Create airflow across rooms

Smart Add-ons that you did not know you needed this summer!

ProductWhy it helps
Vetiver curtainsNaturally cool incoming air with earthy fragrance
Bamboo blindsBlock heat but still allow airflow
Blackout curtainsKeep rooms noticeably cooler during peak sun

2. ABOUT SPACE Bamboo Curtains - W 5 ft x H 6 ft

Airflow and how to make it work for you

ProductWhy it helps
Pedestal fanEasy to position for airflow direction
Window exhaust fanPulls hot air out fast
Air circulator fanMoves air more efficiently than basic fans

Your home has silent heat sources. Time to fix that.

Easy swaps:

  • Replace old bulbs with LEDs
  • Avoid oven use during the day
  • Unplug idle electronics

Cooler Choices and why you need them for your home this summer

ProductWhy it helps
LED bulbsStay cool and save energy
Induction cooktopProduces less ambient heat
Smart plugsCut off unused power easily

Switch to summer textiles

Your fabrics can make or break your comfort.

Upgrade your home:

  • Use cotton or linen bedsheets
  • Remove thick rugs
  • Choose breathable cushion covers

Try this at night:

  • Lightly damp sheet or towel for instant cooling

3. Pizuna 100% Cotton Fitted Bedsheets King Size 400 Thread Cou...

Best picks for cooling options for your bedrooms and home

ProductWhy it helps
Linen bedsheetsBreathable and airy
Cotton percale sheetsCrisp and cool feel
Lightweight rugsDo not trap heat

Cooling your home can be simple and surprisingly effective. A few plants here, smarter airflow there, and the right fabrics can change how your space feels. You do not need to overhaul everything. Start small. Add a vetiver curtain, switch your sheets, or rethink your window routine. The difference shows up quicker than you think.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

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