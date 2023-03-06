Holi 2023: Fun and festive decor ideas to add a splash of colour to your home

Holi 2023: As the festival of Holi approaches, it is time to start thinking about ways to decorate your home for this vibrant and joyous celebration. Holi forms the perfect backdrop to giving a home a quick makeover with colours! Although modern homes embrace minimal colours and subdued palettes, Holi offers us an opportunity to celebrate vibrant colours in the interiors with our furniture and decor choices. Adding a pop of colour can transform the focal point of the spaces without getting into an exhaustive remodelling. Whether you are celebrating with a large gathering or just enjoying the festival with your family, these ideas will help you create a festive atmosphere that will be enjoyed by all. (Also read: Holi 2023: Unique Holi traditions from all over the country )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ar. Bhuvan Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect of Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture, shared with HT lifestyle, some tips and tricks to infuse colour into our homes.

1. Pops of Paints

For a Holi-inspired home makeover, an accent colour that really stands out in the living space can be grouped with similar coloured accessories. Pairing multiple accessories of the same colour brings a cohesive look to the interior. If the interiors are adorned with a neutral palette, sprucing it up with splashes of colours through decor and accessories is an easy way to jazz up the ambience. Even updating the finer details, such as door knobs or door panels of sideboards with a fresh coat of colours can work wonders. Also, one can put out creativity to the test by thinking of ways to transform wood textures with bright coats of paint. If too many colours seem daunting in a neutral palette, one can also stick to complementary colour hues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Fun with fabric

Making the theme of the room seasonal and adapting warm textures and fabrics amp up the festive feel in the interiors. This works well in interiors that have subdued colour palettes, like a beige sofa or an oak wood dining table. Throws & pillows in wool, satin, and linen can be an inexpensive ticket to colour. Using coloured fabric lampshades can create moody tones, bringing in the Holi vibe. One can also switch up the curtains and drapes to add layers of colour. Traditional hand-embroidered and patterned cushions usually are the pride of place at homes that serve the perfect dose of festive vibe to the interior.

3. Spruce up with lighting

Holi decoration for home interiors without lights is incomplete, as this festival calls for colourful lighting. Lighting up the focal point of your home gives upbeat vibes and infuses energy into the celebration. Pendant lights, metal hangings, beautiful terracotta, or even DIY Paper lanterns hung from the ceiling serve as good lighting choices. The traditional string lights can be used outdoors, on balconies, or strategically placed all over the house, heightening the celebratory experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Go green

Plants are an easily accessible and multifunctional decor element. They are not only good for the air in the room, but also serve great to fill overlooked nooks. For a festive occasion like Holi, plants add a lot of colour by bringing the outdoors inside. Planters with flowers provide a hygge colour palette to play with for decor and accent pieces. Decorating the corners of the living room with flower vases of colourful accents rather than earthy shades can brighten up the interiors. Further painted flower pots, fresh aroma of flowers, and colourful lighting on the balcony set up a perfect ambience for the Holi party.

Janavi Javeri, Interior Stylist and Founder of Walls and Things, shared with HT Lifestyle, some creative ways to infuse the vibrant hues of Holi into your home and make this festival of colours an unforgettable experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. You can enhance your living room by bringing in a festive look through vibrant cushions, and add texture with striking patterns and motifs, multicoloured throws and carpets.

2. Decorating your house with lots of colourful flowers is the best way of celebrating. Bright flowers like marigolds, roses and white carnations - can't go wrong with this combination. This is the simplest way to decorate. Add styling elements like colourful garlands and rose petals to up your style quotient.

3. Lights and wall decor hanging play an important role in decorating. Colourful lights, lanterns, and wallpaper hangings instantly brighten up your home. Don't forget to add colourful candles all around to create the perfect mood.

4. Outdoor styling for those who are blessed with a balcony. Use bright colourful ceramic pots and cluster them in the corners as that forms the perfect backdrop for your outdoors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Decorate your mandir this festive season by adding tea lights, lots of fresh flowers, clay pots with dried colour.

6. Add that oomph to your tablescape and start layering with a colourful tablecloth or even using some bandani dupattas. Lots of colourful ceramic crockery and fill them up with Indian sweets to complete your festive look.

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Sachin Chauhan, Director, Dialogues by Nirmals, says, "Holi represents brightness, joy and bonhomie. So, make sure your décor reflects that. Use colourful cushions with a combination of exciting prints to intricate embroideries in order to make your abode Holi-ready. Introduce throws in your living room to add vibrancy and texture, as well as to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This would really make the guests stay for an extra couple of hours for sure. Add ethnic fabrics in the form of cushions, curtains or even wall art showcased in pretty frames. They exude a unique old-world charm and festive cheer."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bring flowers into your home. Place them in some nice vases that match your vibe. Or scatter them around or use floral garlands to decorate doorways, ceilings and walls. If you want to give a quick festive update to your space, go for vinyl or high-performance recycled fibre wall coverings that can be easily washed. This way you don't have to worry much about your wallpaper getting wet. Add a lot of scented candles to your space. Diwali is not the only festival that calls for lights, some good scented candles in your living area where you intend to entertain your guests will fill the air with a warm festive glow," concludes Sachin.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}