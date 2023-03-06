Holi 2023 decor: How to bring in a positive aura through re-decorating your home

A cheerful home is the most significant stepping stone towards a positive lifestyle where giving your home a total makeover by redecorating it is one of the most apparent methods to create a pleasant aura ahead of Holi 2023. The concept of having social gatherings at home has increased recently and it's a well-known fact that individuals like to behold appealing settings hence, making your home a comfortable and welcoming place that your friends and relatives love can enhance your social life this festival of colours.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratibha Batra, Founder and Ace Designer at Maison Interiors, asserted, “Well, the appropriate home décor can significantly contribute to elevating your mood. Though, every person has a unique personality and way of life. You may give your home a unique feel and precisely express your personality by redecorating it in the following ways. Let's start with the wall colours. Painting your walls is one technique to renovate your house for a happier atmosphere. On the other hand, a candle is a superstar for promoting good energy in a room. Candles add great optimism to your home and can be placed on the nightstand, corner tables, coffee tables, or dining tables.”

She recommended, “When revamping your aura, remember to add enough plants to your home in the right places, as plants are a living, breathing haven of goodness with scientifically established health advantages. They are healthy for the residents' minds, bodies, and spirits and transmit joy to their surroundings. Caring for them is relaxing; you'll always grin when a new leaf appears. Redecorating not only makes your home more aesthetically pleasing but can also make it much more organised.”

Siddhant Gill from Aham Bramhasmi, suggested, “Create a space at home using colour therapy, plants, fragrances, music and faith. The corner reflects serenity and works on positive reinforcement. It brings peace to the user. There is a lot that goes into it. The corner plants need to be as per light available and the rest can be personalised. It works wonders as this is not a one-thought-fits-all concept but one that is personalised to suit individual needs. Our colours change from time to time. Hence as time passes, you can experiment with something else to suit your mindset.”