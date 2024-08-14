By embracing some unconventional approaches, you can infuse your modern living space with the timeless charm of classical art while maintaining a fresh and innovative aesthetic. Classical Indian art is an ideal design choice as its timeless elegance can infuse your modern home with beauty and cultural history that cannot be replicated. Home decor, interior design tips: 10 ways to integrate classical art into modern living spaces (Photo by Etsy)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aakanksha Singh, Creative Director at Bridge Bharat, suggested four tips to seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary style -

1. Focal Point Piece:

Choose a striking masterpiece such as a Pichwai, which is traditionally intended to be a focal point, as the centerpiece of your living room gives direction to your home.

2. Accent Walls:

Create a focal wall by covering it with a traditional wall art like Madhubani or Gond. These art forms are ancient forms of adorning walls which hold significance to this day.

3. Furniture Embellishments:

Incorporate classical motifs into your furniture through upholstery, carvings, or inlays. A modern sofa with intricate Indian-inspired patterns can be a stunning conversation piece.

4. Lighting Magic:

Lighting is an essential element of enhancing the artwork that you incorporate. Warm lighting accents bring out the inherent beauty of traditional Indian artforms

Mira Bai, 22x30 in Acrylic on Paper_Avinash Karn

Bringing his expertise to the same, Love Choudhary, Principal Architect at AND Studio, recommended -

1. Curate Art-Inspired Zones:

Transform your space into thematic zones where classical art influences each area uniquely. For example, create a “Renaissance Lounge” with a classic bust paired with modern, abstract furniture and a sleek glass coffee table. By designing distinct zones, you bring a fresh perspective to how classical art interacts with contemporary design.

2. Art as a Dividing Element:

Use classical art to define functional areas in open-plan spaces. For instance, a tall, ornate column or a framed antique tapestry can serve as a visual divider between a living area and a dining space, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.

3. Interactive Art Installations:

Integrate technology with classical art by incorporating interactive elements. Imagine a classic painting with augmented reality features that reveal its history or artist’s insights when viewed through a smartphone. This fusion of classical art with modern tech creates a dynamic and engaging experience.

4. Unexpected Pairings:

Challenge conventional design by mixing classical art with unconventional modern pieces. Hang a classical portrait next to a sleek, industrial metal sculpture or place a baroque mirror in front of a modern geometric-patterned wallpaper. These surprising combinations highlight the versatility and timelessness of classical art.

5. Art-Infused Furniture:

Incorporate classical motifs into modern furniture designs. Commission a contemporary sofa with upholstery featuring subtle classical patterns or create custom cabinetry with carved classical details. This approach infuses classical elegance into everyday items, blending seamlessly with modern functionality.

6. Minimalist Frames for Maximum Impact:

Opt for minimalist, modern frames for classical artworks. A simple, unobtrusive frame can help contemporary art stand out without competing with the classic piece itself, allowing the art’s intrinsic beauty to take center stage in a modern setting.