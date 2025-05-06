Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Home decor, interior design tips: Beat the heat with these beautiful sun-blocking facade ideas

By Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 06, 2025 02:24 PM IST

Scorching summers? Interior design expert reveals the secret to a cooler, chicer home with these decor tricks to block the heat.

Summers and here and interior decor/design experts insist that sun shading or solar shading design is critical for creating a cooler tropical home. As temperatures rise, keeping your home cool while maintaining curb appeal is key.

Terracotta jaalis to living walls: Home interior designer reveal summer’s hottest cool-down trend.(Image by Lampros)
Terracotta jaalis to living walls: Home interior designer reveal summer’s hottest cool-down trend.(Image by Lampros)

Summer’s hottest cool-down trend

Modern facade design offers a range of stylish sun-blocking options that blend function with beauty. From reflective panels to vertical gardens, these solutions not only reduce heat gain but also enhance your home's aesthetic.

Opt for vertical gardening which can be a great space-saving trick.(Shutterstock)
Opt for vertical gardening which can be a great space-saving trick.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ekta Verma, founder of ETOS Designs, said, “Reflective panels are an effective way to bounce sunlight away from your home. Materials like aluminum composite or high-gloss ceramic can reflect up to 70 percent of solar radiation.”

Shading devices, such as pergolas, adjustable louvers, metal fins, wooden slats are architectural features that break direct sunlight before it hits the walls and windows. Ekta explained, “They artistically cast beautiful shadows, reduce indoor heat and keep spaces breezy adding style to a space. Jaalis like terracotta jalis, can shade interior spaces from direct sunlight. They can provide vertical perforated shade while allowing for natural ventilation.”

Anupama Kundoo’s own home, Wall House in Auroville, used handmade mud bricks over polluting factory-made ones. Its terracotta roof was developed with ideas from local potters. The result: a sleek, avant-garde home that is still indisputably Indian. (Javier Callejas)
Anupama Kundoo’s own home, Wall House in Auroville, used handmade mud bricks over polluting factory-made ones. Its terracotta roof was developed with ideas from local potters. The result: a sleek, avant-garde home that is still indisputably Indian. (Javier Callejas)

Chic home add-ons to beat the summer heat

For a greener touch, Ekta suggested considering vegetation add-ons. She elaborated, “Living walls insulate and protect against heat and also purify the air. Opt for modular planters with trailing vines or lush ferns to soften harsh facades and create a cool microclimate.”

She added, “As an interior designer, using window curtains and blinds is one of the most common ways to block sunlight from entering your home. When the evening sun begins to stream through the windows casting glare, you can simply draw the curtains or lower the blinds for privacy also adding decor.”

Nature meets luxury: Create a serene, earthy home sanctuary with living walls to insulate and protect against heat and also purify the air.(Image by Edward George)
Nature meets luxury: Create a serene, earthy home sanctuary with living walls to insulate and protect against heat and also purify the air.(Image by Edward George)

Combining these elements — reflective surfaces, smart shading and vertical greenery — can significantly cut cooling costs while elevating your home's design.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
