Home interior decor tips: Nascent interior trends for spring/summer 2022

As we sweat our way to the approaching summers, why not give our living space a chilling new detour? If you’ve been re-envisioning the look and feel of your living space or upping the luck to start off the new season, we got you sorted with some amazing tips by experts to deck up your home without spending a lot of money that will lure not only the décor fanatics but also those who want to feel at home.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Riya Save, Livpreneur at Livspace, shared, “Things have changed dramatically since the lockdown, people now prefer to keep things simple. Our homes and how we use them have changed dramatically. With a strong emphasis on self-care, we now have designated areas of our homes for mental and physical health and wellbeing. Summer season is an excellent time to let your creativity shine and change the style of your home.”

She advised, “Nothing says summer like blooming flowers and lush greenery. Bring the outdoors inside! Furthermore, it has a refreshing and inviting appearance. You can invest more in light and breezy open-plan spaces by installing big window panels. If you live near the water, bay windows are an option. Maintain a simple but effective design. Paint an accent wall, add vibrant patterns and statement pieces to make an artistic statement.”

According to Nihal Kalra, CEO and Founder of The Décor Kart, “Refreshing one's home design is often a fantastic approach to start fresh. Minimal decor is trendy. It makes no sense to cram places with unneeded items. Summer 2022 is all about vibrant interiors and decor with lots of innovative designs. Colour combinations that are bright, even clashing and pattern-on-pattern decorating styles are becoming increasingly popular. This year, design is settling down with long-lasting trends, a few oldies making a comeback and timeless classics keeping their ground. Organic shapes and tactile textures are becoming more popular as new kinds of design take flight.”

Asserting that summer is that time of the year when one can experiment with colours and patterns to transform their homes and add a zest of comfort and style to the home decor, Keyur Zaveri, Head of Design at Furlenco, suggested, “From adding indoor plants to opting to go all-natural with curtains and rugs made of straw and bamboo, there are umpteen options to choose from. For nascent home decor enthusiasts, my advice would be to pick out flexi and comfortable furniture, keeping in mind the season's cool colours.”

In the current hybrid model, some days the stress of working from home can consume all of our energy, leaving us feeling exhausted and overwhelmed whereas the long commuting hours in this climate to reach the workplace is taking a toll on the body. Therefore, people are finding different ways to be at ease at home and that is where the approach of getting the best out of furniture by using minimal space is turning into a popular trend nowadays.

Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager, Design at Godrej Interio, revealed, “Customers prefer contemporary pieces and styles. Choosing such furniture options allows extra space to add more decorative items and the outcome is that a house appears more organised and tidy. After an entire day of working, everyone needs to relax and recharge their body and mind by creating a soothing surrounding. A visual refresher is a must have in today’s elevated screen time atmosphere. Since our homes have become more than just a place to wake up, they have increasingly become our places for working.”

He added, “Since our homes portray many different roles, it becomes imperative to revitalise them with freshness and connect them seamlessly to nature. Incorporating water elements such as an aquarium, desk fountains or terrariums or even indoor planters adds a fresh vibe of the living space. These also require oneself to be actively invested and beat the stress away. Additionally decorative items like flower pots, hanging plants, nature paintings, biomorphic patterns and textured walls will add fun and joy to your lives. Incorporating nature into interiors has become more than just a trend; it has also become an essential aspect of creating a healthy and positive living space.”