How to clean up after Holi: Eco-friendly ways to dispose of colours

Holi is a beautiful festival of colours that bring joy and happiness to people's lives. It's a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring by smearing each other with vibrant colours and throwing water balloons. However, the aftermath of the celebration can be a significant concern as the use of artificial colours and chemicals can cause severe harm to the environment. With the right knowledge and actions, you can ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly celebration that doesn't harm the planet. There are many creative and eco-friendly ways to dispose of colours after Holi, from using them as natural dyes to composting them. (Also read: Holi 2023: Fun and festive decor ideas to add a splash of colour to your home )

Dr Sanjay Wazir, Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, shared with HT Lifestyle, some eco-friendly ways to dispose of colours and clean up after Holi:

1. Use natural colours: The best way to avoid harmful chemicals is to use natural colours made from flowers, turmeric, or other organic sources. These colours are biodegradable and do not harm the environment.

2. Use less water: During Holi, it is common to use a lot of water to clean off the colours. Instead of using running water, try using a bucket of water and a cloth to clean off the colours. This will save water and reduce the amount of wastewater generated.

3. Collect and segregate the waste: Make sure to collect all the waste generated during Holi, including the leftover colour and other materials. Segregate them based on their composition, i.e., organic and inorganic. This will make it easier to dispose of them in an eco-friendly way.

4. Dispose of organic waste responsibly: Organic waste such as flowers, fruits, and vegetable peels can be used to make compost. Composting is an eco-friendly way to dispose of organic waste, which can then be used as fertilizer for plants.

5. Dispose of inorganic waste responsibly: Inorganic waste such as plastic bags, water bottles, and other non-biodegradable materials should be disposed of responsibly. These materials take a long time to decompose and can harm the environment. Look for recycling centres or dispose of them in designated bins.

6. Use natural cleaning agents: Instead of using chemical-based cleaning agents, use natural cleaning agents like lemon juice, vinegar, and baking soda. These agents are not harmful to the environment and can effectively clean off colours from the skin and clothes.

7. Spread awareness: Educate your family and friends about the importance of using eco-friendly ways to dispose of colours. Encourage them to use natural colours and dispose of waste responsibly.

Making small changes can go a long way in reducing pollution during Holi. By following these simple steps, we can celebrate the festival without compromising the environment.

