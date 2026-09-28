How to find your signature scent without buying 10 different perfumes: A simple guide to finding what suits you

Finding your signature scent can be challenging, especially with new fragrances and brands emerging every now and then. But that doesn’t mean you have to try every brand or every fragrance note to find the one that suits you best. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, CEO of Zighrana, shares tips on how to find your signature scent without having to buy multiple perfumes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | From oud to vetiver: Indian ingredients are dominating global perfumery with authenticity, says expert

How to find your signature scent?

“I don’t think finding your signature scent means trying every perfume on the shelf. In fact, I think the opposite is true,” said Swapnil. Here are a few things you can do to find out your signature scent:

Start by thinking about the fragrances you’ve consistently enjoyed.

Recognise your notes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Swapnil, start by thinking about the fragrances you’ve consistently enjoyed. Look for the common thread. Maybe you’re always drawn to citrus and fresh notes, or maybe it’s florals, woods, spices, amber, or something warmer and more sensual. Once you recognise that pattern, shopping becomes much easier. “I also like to think about how you want your fragrance to feel, rather than just what notes are listed on the box,” added Swapnil. Explore the categories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Swapnil, start by thinking about the fragrances you’ve consistently enjoyed. Look for the common thread. Maybe you’re always drawn to citrus and fresh notes, or maybe it’s florals, woods, spices, amber, or something warmer and more sensual. Once you recognise that pattern, shopping becomes much easier. “I also like to think about how you want your fragrance to feel, rather than just what notes are listed on the box,” added Swapnil. Explore the categories {{/usCountry}}

Read More

If you haven’t tried a lot of perfumes, Swapnil recommends exploring options until something feels comforting to you. You can group them into main families like fresh, floral, woody, or oriental to understand each note.

Try those notes

Do you want something fresh and effortless? Warm and comforting? Clean and understated? Or something with more presence? Then narrow it down to two or three fragrances and wear them on your skin. Swapnil advises not to make the decision from the first spray. See which one you keep noticing throughout the day and which one you find yourself wanting to wear the next morning again. That’s usually a better sign than simply asking which one smells the most impressive in the store.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes your signature is less about one bottle and more about a particular style of fragrance that feels unmistakably like you.

Swapnil also highlighted that you don't need to feel that your signature scent has to be the same perfume forever. “Sometimes your signature is less about one bottle and more about a particular style of fragrance that feels unmistakably like you,” added Swapnil. The goal isn’t to own more perfumes. It’s to find the one you reach for without thinking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.