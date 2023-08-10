HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 11

It’s finally Friday, and we’ll help you turn it into Fri-yay. Wanna know how? Check out these events that we recommend you to catch in the city today:

#JustForLaughs

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 11

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Yatrik — The Traveller

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Rock ft Swarrveda

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: August 11

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#CineCall

What: Dastarkhwan-e Rampur

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Edit 2023

Where: Saagarika Hall, Defence Services Officers’ Institute (DSOI), Dhaula Kuan Club, Delhi Cantonment

When: August 11

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan (Airport Express Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Kathasutra 2.0

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

