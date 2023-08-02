Mid-week blues hitting you hard? Get over the grim reality of Wednesday, and let yourself loose in the wonderful world of art and culture with us!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 2

#ArtAttack

What: Landscapes in Flux

Where: Modern Art Gallery, 29, Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri

When: July 29 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Aakash Gupta — Brand New Show

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 2

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Shaam ae Sufiyana ft Shivaya

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 2

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia

Where: The Westin, MG Road, Gurugram

When: August 2 and 3

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.weddingasia.in

