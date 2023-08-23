Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 24

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The day of August 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This Thursday, we give you reasons aplenty to help create many more #throwbacks. Check out where all you can make this happen:

#ArtAttack

What: Homage to Moon

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: August 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri

Where: V Club, Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Gurugram

When: August 24

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

What: The Project Raag | Sufi Rock

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj

When: August 24

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, M2K Road, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: August 23 and 24

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

