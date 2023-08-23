HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 24
The day of August 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This Thursday, we give you reasons aplenty to help create many more #throwbacks. Check out where all you can make this happen:
#ArtAttack
What: Homage to Moon
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: August 22 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri
Where: V Club, Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Gurugram
When: August 24
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#TuneIn
What: The Project Raag | Sufi Rock
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj
When: August 24
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, M2K Road, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini
When: August 23 and 24
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)
Entry: Free
