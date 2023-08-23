This Thursday, we give you reasons aplenty to help create many more #throwbacks. Check out where all you can make this happen:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 24

#ArtAttack

What: Homage to Moon

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: August 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri

Where: V Club, Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Gurugram

When: August 24

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

What: The Project Raag | Sufi Rock

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj

When: August 24

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, M2K Road, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: August 23 and 24

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

Entry: Free

