HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3
The day of August 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Mirror Mirror on the Wall
Where: Red House, B-203, Okhla Phase I
When: August 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sarita Vihar (Violet Line)
For entry, email: redhousedelhi@gmail.com
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Lineup 2023
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Road
When: August 3
Timing: 3pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Unlock Thursday ft DJ San J
Where: Key Nightclub, Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri
When: August 3
Timing: 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Rangapravesham | Kuchipudi Dance Recital -Aaraynaa Lohia
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 3
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Denim Show
Where: Halls 2, 3 & 4, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: August 3 to 5
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: www.denimshow.com
#Staged
What: Hamlet
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 3
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Yeh Ballet
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 3
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Lines)
Entry: www.indiahabitat.org
