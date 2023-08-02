Let this Thursday be not just about #throwbacks but also about creating new memories. Capture them as you attend these events with your friends/fam and share your memories using #DelhiJunction !

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

What: Mirror Mirror on the Wall

Where: Red House, B-203, Okhla Phase I

When: August 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sarita Vihar (Violet Line)

For entry, email: redhousedelhi@gmail.com

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The Big Lineup 2023

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Road

When: August 3

Timing: 3pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

What: Unlock Thursday ft DJ San J

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Key Nightclub, Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri

When: August 3

Timing: 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

What: Rangapravesham | Kuchipudi Dance Recital -Aaraynaa Lohia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: August 3

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

What: Denim Show

Where: Halls 2, 3 & 4, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 3 to 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: www.denimshow.com

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 3

What: Hamlet

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 3

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

(Photo: Sayandeep Patro)

What: Yeh Ballet

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Lines)

Entry: www.indiahabitat.org

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}