HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 6
The day of August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wanna know the formula to a perfect weekend? Party hard on Saturday, and brunch harder on Sunday! To make your Sunday unforgettable, here’s a lowdown of all that you must not miss in the city:
#ArtAttack
What: Faces and Postures
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 6 to 10
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Namak Kamm Hai ft Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 6
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Futurism ft Nipun Divecha
Where: Toy Room, Aloft Hotel, Aerocity
When: August 6
Timing: 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#StepUp
What: Praroha
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 6
Timing: 11.30am
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Saiyaan Be-imaan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
