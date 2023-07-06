Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 7

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 06, 2023 08:49 PM IST

The evening of July 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!

#JustForLaughs

What: With love, Jaspreet

Where: Boom - A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: July 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar East (Green Line)

Entry: www.bookymyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Swarism — Bollywood Cover

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Janpath

When: July 7

Timing: 9pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow Line and Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Luminous Legacy

Where: Shridharani Gallery and Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: June 30 to July 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Hi Life Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: July 7 to 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

