Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 7

#JustForLaughs

What: With love, Jaspreet

Where: Boom - A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: July 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar East (Green Line)

Entry: www.bookymyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Swarism — Bollywood Cover

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Janpath

When: July 7

Timing: 9pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow Line and Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Luminous Legacy

Where: Shridharani Gallery and Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: June 30 to July 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Hi Life Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: July 7 to 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

