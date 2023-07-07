Saturday, Saturday is not just the chant by the kudis (girls) but everyone in the city. And here’s why everyone needs to stay excited:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8

What: The Laughology Project Delhi with Zakir Khan

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate

When: July 8

Timing: 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Sham-E-Sufiyana by Nooran Sisters

Where: Trippy Tequila, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue Line and Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8

What: A Solo Photography Exhibition by Pritish Berry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8 and 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium (Pink Line) and Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction