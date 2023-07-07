HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8
The evening of July 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Saturday, Saturday is not just the chant by the kudis (girls) but everyone in the city. And here’s why everyone needs to stay excited:
#JustForLaughs
What: The Laughology Project Delhi with Zakir Khan
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate
When: July 8
Timing: 3.30pm and 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Sham-E-Sufiyana by Nooran Sisters
Where: Trippy Tequila, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: July 8
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue Line and Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: A Solo Photography Exhibition by Pritish Berry
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 8 and 9
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium (Pink Line) and Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
