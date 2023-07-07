Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 8

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 07, 2023 10:27 PM IST

The evening of July 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Saturday, Saturday is not just the chant by the kudis (girls) but everyone in the city. And here’s why everyone needs to stay excited:

#JustForLaughs

What: The Laughology Project Delhi with Zakir Khan

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate

When: July 8

Timing: 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Sham-E-Sufiyana by Nooran Sisters

Where: Trippy Tequila, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue Line and Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: A Solo Photography Exhibition by Pritish Berry

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8 and 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium (Pink Line) and Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

