If you are hard working, you can achieve anything: Nishi Singh

Showcasing exemplary skills at dabbling both art forms, singing and painting, Delhi-based Nishi Singh is one multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills, and carve a niche for herself. “I was always inclined towards culture and arts, learnt how to sing, as well as taught myself how to paint,” says Singh, who is also the founder of NAAD foundation, an NGO.

Having tried her hand at Hindi songs, Singh has now come up with her new single. “I used to sing in school choir,” recalls Singh, who is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College and Law Faculty, Delhi University, adding, “After marriage, my interest in singing took a back seat, and I spent more time nurturing my kids. Eight years ago, I decided to rekindle my connection with music and started performing on stage.”

“I mostly sing Bollywood numbers, light romantic songs, and bhajans, but am equally comfortable at ghazal and Sufi singing,” says Singh. Soni Kudi is her first foray into Punjabi music. “I asked my friends to help me with the correct pronunciation and diction. But once I got the hang of it, I recorded the song within two hours,” she says.

Mother to a 22-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, the singer feels, “It’s hard to carve a niche for oneself in playback... But, I believe that if you are hard working, you can achieve anything you set your heart on.”

A painting by Nishi Singh.

Her upcoming projects including a song featuring anchor-actor Maniesh Paul, and composed by Bollywood filmmaker Sachin Gupta. So is she eyeing Bollywood projects in the future? “I’m currently focusing on my forthcoming solo, but I do want to be a playback singer. I immensely adore Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi sahib. Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are also my favourites, and it would be incredible to be able to carve my name in the industry,” she says.

Talk about her passion for painting, and the artist, whose primary medium is acrylic and watercolour, says, “I prefer figurative landscape, and have participated in many group exhibitions and auctions, including art festivals in Delhi and Mumbai... I was deeply involved in discovering myself during the lockdown last year. I did paint, but I was mostly involved in tending to those without access to basic amenities during the lockdown,” says Singh, whose foundation aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of India, and improve the lives of underprivileged. “During the lockdown, we distributed 10 tonnes of dry ration, PPE kits, sanitisers and masks to thousands, specially those in the slum areas. Now, we plan to open a music academy for the visually impaired, which would be set up under NAAD Foundation,” she concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

