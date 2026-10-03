Inside a beautiful Kashmiri wedding in Srinagar: There was wazwan, kehwa, qawwali and a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

Though their family homes had stood next door to each other in Srinagar for 32 years, separated only by a shared boundary wall, Imaan Shah and Zamin Sheikh had lived much of their lives oceans apart. Also read | Watch ‘gorgeous’ Kashmiri woman transform into 'a classic Malayali bride'

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Imaan divided her time between the United Kingdom, Delhi, and Kashmir, while Zamin resided primarily in the United States. Yet, an arrangement orchestrated by their families eventually brought the couple together, culminating in nearly two weeks of celebrations in Srinagar.

As documented by Vogue India, the celebrations — which ran from August 11 to August 22, 2026 — offered an intimate look into a traditional Kashmiri wedding, blending centuries-old family heirlooms with modern aesthetics, vibrant cuisine, and local musical.

A custom-defying nikah

Traditional Kashmiri weddings typically host separate events for the bride and groom, with the groom refraining from visiting the bride’s home prior to the baraat and rukhsati. However, Imaan and Zamin successfully persuaded their families to break tradition so they could share their nikah (marriage ceremony) together under one roof.

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{{^usCountry}} “I wanted to see him seated in front of me when I said ‘qubool hai’ — to look at him, feel the weight of that moment and experience all of its emotion together,” Imaan told Vogue India. Accompanying the male members of his family, Zamin made the short five-minute walk from his home to Imaan’s home, while the family’s women followed along singing traditional melodies before stepping back at the gate in accordance with custom. Escorted downstairs by her father and brothers, Imaan took her seat opposite Zamin, separated by a traditional nikah pardah. The wedding rituals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I wanted to see him seated in front of me when I said ‘qubool hai’ — to look at him, feel the weight of that moment and experience all of its emotion together,” Imaan told Vogue India. Accompanying the male members of his family, Zamin made the short five-minute walk from his home to Imaan’s home, while the family’s women followed along singing traditional melodies before stepping back at the gate in accordance with custom. Escorted downstairs by her father and brothers, Imaan took her seat opposite Zamin, separated by a traditional nikah pardah. The wedding rituals {{/usCountry}}

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The wedding morning opened with aab sherun, a sacred ceremonial bath of purification and blessing. For the ritual, Imaan wore a green pheran featuring delicate silver-and-gold tilla embroidery sourced from her maternal grandmother’s wedding collection, paired with her mother’s green brocade dupatta. She later transitioned into an off-white chikankari-and-pearl-embroidered anarkali chosen by her grandmother. Zamin donned a cream kurta accented with gold dabka embroidery alongside his father’s heirloom karakuli — a traditional Kashmiri cap passed down through generations of grooms in his family.

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Following the sacred ceremony, guests were served kehwa, Kashmir’s traditional multi-course feast known as wazwan, and traditional Kashmiri moonlight dessert, set against a backdrop of natural sunlight, white and green floral arrangements, and rich Kashmiri woodwork.

Eclectic style and lively festivities

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As reported by Vogue India, the two-week wedding itinerary seamlessly merged classical traditions with creative personal touches. On the evening of their nikah, the couple hosted an intimate gathering at the Taj Hotel in Srinagar, featuring live performances by the renowned Nizami Brothers qawwali ensemble. Imaan stepped out in a Preeti Kler sharara set, pairing a custom hot-pink dabka dupatta with a statement teal hat—an eclectic choice that quickly became a talking point among her relatives.

“I’ve always been a relatively safe dresser when it comes to fashion, so this felt like a risk,” Imaan revealed to Vogue India, adding, “It was also the only outfit where I really allowed myself to explore my own creativity.”

The pre-wedding dholki featured event design by Vasudha Prabhakar, who transformed the courtyard with vibrant marigolds, gold gota, antique chandeliers, and floral swings. The evening’s menu uniquely paired traditional Kashmiri wazwan alongside an extensive continental buffet, followed by an assortment of kulfi, ice cream, halwas, and cakes. Kashmiri singer Waqar Khan performed live following family dance numbers led by Imaan’s brother, Ameer.

A grand departure

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For the final baraat day and rukhsati (the bridal departure), Imaan selected a red Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga encrusted with Swarovski crystals, complemented by custom jewellery designed by Motiwala Jewellers. As she prepared to leave her childhood home, female relatives lined the staircase to sing wanwun — traditional Kashmiri wedding songs — accompanied by the rhythmic beat of the tumbaknari, a regional clay drum. According to Vogue India, the women serenaded the groom with ancestral verses that have welcomed generations of Kashmiri husbands.