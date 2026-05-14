Take a tour of Alia Bhatt’s lavish Cannes hotel: With ₹9 lakh a night suites it’s every bit as decadent as you'd imagine
Alia Bhatt's room at Hotel Martinez offers a breathtaking 180-degree panorama of the Bay of Cannes. Here is a virtual tour.
The French Riviera is currently basking in the glow of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and Bollywood’s very own Alia Bhatt has turned the historic Hotel Martinez into her personal runway. On May 13, the actor shared a series of 'unapologetically filmy' moments from her stay, offering fans a rare peek inside the decadent accommodation. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore to Heidi Klum: Celebs stun in glamorous gowns at Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet
Inside Alia Bhatt's Cannes hotel room
From the visuals Alia Bhatt and her Cannes 2026 stylist Rhea Kapoor shared, it is clear the actor stayed in one of the hotel's most coveted wings. The footage highlights a room with a sea view, which — during the peak of the festival — is reported to cost lakhs per night.
The centerpiece of her suite is the private balcony featuring an intricate, ornate wrought-iron railing. It overlooks the sun-drenched Boulevard de la Croisette, providing a panoramic 180-degree vista of the Bay of Cannes, dotted with luxury yachts and the turquoise Mediterranean.
How much does it cost to stay at the hotel?
True to the hotel’s 1929 roots, the room exudes art deco elegance. White-framed French doors open wide to let in the Riviera breeze, while the interiors boast a sophisticated palette of ivory and gold. According to details on Hyatt's official website, these high-end suites feature lavish marble bathrooms and spacious seating areas designed for pre-red-carpet lounging.{{/usCountry}}
True to the hotel’s 1929 roots, the room exudes art deco elegance. White-framed French doors open wide to let in the Riviera breeze, while the interiors boast a sophisticated palette of ivory and gold. According to details on Hyatt's official website, these high-end suites feature lavish marble bathrooms and spacious seating areas designed for pre-red-carpet lounging.{{/usCountry}}
As of May 14, Booking.com reported that the 'prestige king suite with sea view' at the hotel costs more than ₹918,849 plus taxes and fees per night. Per the website, rooms start at ₹2,80,137 plus taxes and fees.{{/usCountry}}
As of May 14, Booking.com reported that the 'prestige king suite with sea view' at the hotel costs more than ₹918,849 plus taxes and fees per night. Per the website, rooms start at ₹2,80,137 plus taxes and fees.{{/usCountry}}
The Hotel Martinez experience{{/usCountry}}
The Hotel Martinez experience{{/usCountry}}
As a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hotel Martinez isn't just a place to sleep; it’s a Cannes institution. The official website highlights several world-class features. The hotel is home to the Michelin-starred La Palme d'Or, known for its cinematic-themed dining. For more relaxed vibes, Alia’s team likely frequented Le Sud, an outdoor garden restaurant inspired by 1930s yachting culture.
While Alia’s suite is breathtaking, the hotel also houses 13,455-square-foot sea-view penthouses, which are one of the largest in Europe, located on the seventh floor. Guests also have access to L'Oasis du Martinez, a spa, fitness centre, and a private beach club for exclusive sunbathing away from the paparazzi.
Celebs at Hotel Martinez
Alia joins a long list of A-listers who call Hotel Martinez home during the Cannes Film Festival. Staying at the Martinez is a rite of passage for cinema royalty. Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Hollywood icons like Halle Berry, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio, have all stayed here; as have supermodels, such as, Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum (who was spotted alongside Alia this year).