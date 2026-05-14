Take a tour of Alia Bhatt’s lavish Cannes hotel: With 9 lakh a night suites it’s every bit as decadent as you'd imagine

The French Riviera is currently basking in the glow of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and Bollywood’s very own Alia Bhatt has turned the historic Hotel Martinez into her personal runway. On May 13, the actor shared a series of 'unapologetically filmy' moments from her stay, offering fans a rare peek inside the decadent accommodation. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore to Heidi Klum: Celebs stun in glamorous gowns at Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet

Inside Alia Bhatt's Cannes hotel room

Hotel Martinez's ornate, wrought-iron railing and Art Deco interiors have become a staple for celebrity photoshoots. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

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From the visuals Alia Bhatt and her Cannes 2026 stylist Rhea Kapoor shared, it is clear the actor stayed in one of the hotel's most coveted wings. The footage highlights a room with a sea view, which — during the peak of the festival — is reported to cost lakhs per night.

The centerpiece of her suite is the private balcony featuring an intricate, ornate wrought-iron railing. It overlooks the sun-drenched Boulevard de la Croisette, providing a panoramic 180-degree vista of the Bay of Cannes, dotted with luxury yachts and the turquoise Mediterranean.

How much does it cost to stay at the hotel?

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{{^usCountry}} True to the hotel’s 1929 roots, the room exudes art deco elegance. White-framed French doors open wide to let in the Riviera breeze, while the interiors boast a sophisticated palette of ivory and gold. According to details on Hyatt's official website, these high-end suites feature lavish marble bathrooms and spacious seating areas designed for pre-red-carpet lounging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} True to the hotel’s 1929 roots, the room exudes art deco elegance. White-framed French doors open wide to let in the Riviera breeze, while the interiors boast a sophisticated palette of ivory and gold. According to details on Hyatt's official website, these high-end suites feature lavish marble bathrooms and spacious seating areas designed for pre-red-carpet lounging. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As of May 14, Booking.com reported that the 'prestige king suite with sea view' at the hotel costs more than ₹918,849 plus taxes and fees per night. Per the website, rooms start at ₹2,80,137 plus taxes and fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of May 14, Booking.com reported that the 'prestige king suite with sea view' at the hotel costs more than ₹918,849 plus taxes and fees per night. Per the website, rooms start at ₹2,80,137 plus taxes and fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Hotel Martinez experience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hotel Martinez experience {{/usCountry}}

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As a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hotel Martinez isn't just a place to sleep; it’s a Cannes institution. The official website highlights several world-class features. The hotel is home to the Michelin-starred La Palme d'Or, known for its cinematic-themed dining. For more relaxed vibes, Alia’s team likely frequented Le Sud, an outdoor garden restaurant inspired by 1930s yachting culture.

While Alia’s suite is breathtaking, the hotel also houses 13,455-square-foot sea-view penthouses, which are one of the largest in Europe, located on the seventh floor. Guests also have access to L'Oasis du Martinez, a spa, fitness centre, and a private beach club for exclusive sunbathing away from the paparazzi.

Celebs at Hotel Martinez

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Alia joins a long list of A-listers who call Hotel Martinez home during the Cannes Film Festival. Staying at the Martinez is a rite of passage for cinema royalty. Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Hollywood icons like Halle Berry, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio, have all stayed here; as have supermodels, such as, Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum (who was spotted alongside Alia this year).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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