Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's grand Mumbai home: 5,500 square feet of pure magic with stunning sea view and so many MF Husain paintings

You know how some celebrity homes just scream, 'I hired a designer and bought everything beige'? Madhuri Dixit's home is not that. In an October 12 YouTube video shared by filmmaker Farah Khan, the actor and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, just gave a peek inside their Mumbai apartment, and it's basically what happens when Bollywood royalty, art, and good taste collide. Also read | Madhuri Dixit rents a new house in Mumbai's Worli with husband Shriram. See pics

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We're talking about a 5,500-square-foot apartment on the 53rd floor of a high-rise in Lower Parel. The price tag, back in 2022, ₹48 crore">was a cool ₹48 crore. The view? The entire Arabian Sea. The vibe? Not loud luxury, but that quiet, collected, 'I have an MF Husain original in my entryway' kind of luxury.

Looks like the whole layout is built around art

The house was designed by Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design, and her whole brief seemed to be 'no boring walls'. The entire home flows — like one room melting into the next, and the real showstopper is MF Husain. For those who don't know, Husain considered Madhuri Dixit his ultimate muse for years. So much so that he painted original canvases exclusively for her. And now those paintings aren't just hanging on the walls — they are the walls. The whole layout is built around them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You walk in, and there's a Ganapati artwork by Husain right over a statement console. Then you drift into the dining area. Think: gorgeous marble table, a super delicate metallic chandelier that looks like jewellery, and Husain's iconic 'Dancing Women' painting watching over it all. There's even a chic bar tucked in for casual entertaining. You can imagine the dinner parties here must be special. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You walk in, and there's a Ganapati artwork by Husain right over a statement console. Then you drift into the dining area. Think: gorgeous marble table, a super delicate metallic chandelier that looks like jewellery, and Husain's iconic 'Dancing Women' painting watching over it all. There's even a chic bar tucked in for casual entertaining. You can imagine the dinner parties here must be special. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Grand yet cosy living spaces

The living room is designed around a deep-toned wallpaper that pops against neutral walls. It has a curved midnight blue sofa, circular coffee tables, and a cool armchair. It's vibrant but also calm — just like Madhuri herself. But it gets more personal. This isn't just a pretty house for Instagram. It's a house that actually lives. There's a black grand piano plus guitars and drums — because the family loves music.

There's also media room with cinema-grade projection and sound. And the centrepiece of that room? A wall-sized illustration tracing Madhuri's entire journey — from superstardom to family life with Dr Nene and kids. Even the kitchen is a mood — open-plan, minimalist grey, with a sleek central island. No unnecessary clutter — just clean, modern, chef-approved calm.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For all its 53-floor-high, sea-facing, art-filled aesthetic, the house doesn't feel cold. It feels warm. It feels like them — full of music, movies, food, and stories.