Inside renovated Mumbai flats that prove a home is never too small, it just needs a better layout: Before-and-after pics

In the dense urban landscape of Mumbai, the common grievance is a lack of square footage. However, recent home transformations by Smita Vijaykumar Contractor, principal architect at ReNNovate, challenges this narrative. The projects reveal a startling truth: many homes don't need more room — they need a better plan. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

Smita Vijaykumar Contractor's renovation transforms a cramped Mumbai apartment into a spacious sanctuary. (All pics: ReNNovate)

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By comparing the 'before' and 'after' images shared by the architect and her team with HT Lifestyle, it becomes clear how a ‘blank’ spaces were reimagined into a high-functioning, high-fashion residences.

These before-and-after shots showcase how strategic lighting, layered textures, and a warm color palette can turn a standard apartment into a luxury sanctuary.

From cluttered corridors to defined character

One apartment's original state was typical of many city dwellings — plain walls, basic flooring, and a lack of clear zoning, which often led to 'visual clutter'. One of the most striking interventions occurs right at the entrance. What was once a transitional passage is now a feature zone. The team integrated a dedicated prayer unit with layered backlighting, turning a dead space into a focal point that establishes an immediate sense of arrival.

Living and dining: the illusion of depth

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{{^usCountry}} The before photos of another living area show a space that felt closed-in despite its footprint. The redesign focused on two major elements: lighting and the balcony. By treating the balcony as a visual highlight with specific tile effects, the eye is drawn outward, making the entire living room feel significantly deeper. The introduction of bench-style dining and 'chandelier fans' freed up crucial square footage. The bench allows for more seating in a smaller footprint, while statement lighting elevates the room from basic to 'boutique'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The before photos of another living area show a space that felt closed-in despite its footprint. The redesign focused on two major elements: lighting and the balcony. By treating the balcony as a visual highlight with specific tile effects, the eye is drawn outward, making the entire living room feel significantly deeper. The introduction of bench-style dining and 'chandelier fans' freed up crucial square footage. The bench allows for more seating in a smaller footprint, while statement lighting elevates the room from basic to 'boutique'. {{/usCountry}}

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The bedroom is a masterclass in cosy luxury — swapping plain walls for textured finishes and a stunning oversized circular mirror to double the light.

{{^usCountry}} Multi-functional mastery: the 'yellow taxi' room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multi-functional mastery: the 'yellow taxi' room {{/usCountry}}

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Perhaps the most dramatic shift is seen in one of the secondary rooms. The before images show a space overwhelmed by laundry racks and floor-bound toys. The 'after' reveals a multi-purpose powerhouse'; a vibrant 'yellow taxi' theme gives the room a youthful energy. A single wall now hosts a massive storage unit, an integrated bed, and a dedicated study area. The result? What was once a clutter magnet is now an organised, inspiring workspace and bedroom that feels larger despite having more furniture.

The master suite: understated luxury

In a master bedroom, the architect moved away from the heavy, dark wood furniture seen in the before shots. The new design utilises custom cabinetry in a serene powder blue, which features clean lines and integrated handles. Large, circular mirrors and wallpaper create layers of depth. Linear LED strips recessed into the ceiling provide a futuristic, clean glow, eliminating the need for bulky floor lamps.

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"In a city like Mumbai, where every square foot matters, these projects demonstrate that good design is less about adding more, and more about making better decisions," Smita Vijaykumar Contractor says.

The renovations prove that visual focus and spatial depth are tools, not just outcomes. By swapping out generic furniture for built-in, multi-functional units and using mirrors and lighting to 'push back' the walls, she and her team have turned standard apartments into an expansive sanctuaries

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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