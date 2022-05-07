Inside the mind of the cereal filler: Swetha Sivakumar on breakfasts

It is ironic that ready-to-eat cereals, which are now sugar-laden and carb-heavy, started out as an ideal healthy breakfast.

The first manufactured cereal is credited to James Caleb Jackson, who created it in 1863 for patients at his health spa in New York state. The recipe was essentially powdered rusk, which was made by double-baking sheets of wheat flour. The high-fibre rusk was then soaked in milk overnight to soften it. He called it Granula.

One of the visitors to Jackson’s spa was a doctor named John Kellogg, brother of the William Kellogg who would go on to found the Kellogg company. Inspired by what he saw, Dr John Kellogg returned to Battle Creek, Michigan, where he ran a sanitorium, and began selling his own version of Granula, also called Granula. Jackson sued and Dr Kellogg changed his product’s name to Granola.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, a Swiss physician named Maximilian Bircher-Benner created Muesli in 1900, a wet, mushy mix of raw oats, fruit and nuts. Bircher-Benner, a big believer in the power of raw foods, originally designed it as just a little oats soaked in water, loaded with grated apple, lemon juice, nuts and condensed milk.

Although granola and muesli are popular now, back then they went largely unnoticed and were only revived amid the health fads of the 1960s. What worked better for Dr Kellogg was using rollers to make the first flaked cereal, for which he got a patent in 1896.

He sold the flakes, originally made from wheat, as a cure for indigestion. Dr Kellogg was strictly against adding any flavouring (salt or sugar). This became one of many points over which he and his brother fought and eventually fell out.

You see, processed cereals were about to go through several iterations. Companies experimented with all kinds of grains: barley, oats, puffed rice. Corn took off, likely because of its wide availability in the US and its inherent sweetness.

Then came the big recipe changes. The first was adding sugar (1902). Then came the fortification of cereals by spraying them with vitamins and minerals (1941); a frosted sugar coating (1951) to entice children; and added fibre through psyllium husk (1989).