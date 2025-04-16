Interior design gurus say these decor trends will make your home feel 10 times brighter this summer

Spring and summer are seasons of renewal and what better way to embrace them than by transforming your home with bold colours, unique shapes and playful patterns? Home decor and interior design experts believe in elevating spaces with statement pieces that blend luxury with artistic expression. This is the hottest interior trend of the season and it’s anything but boring.(Image by The Bedroom Bliss)

Your home deserves a glow-up

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, shared, “This season, bohemian interiors take center stage, layered textures, earthy hues, and artisanal craftsmanship create a free-spirited yet sophisticated aesthetic. Think sculptural furniture, vibrant upholstery, and eclectic accents that infuse your home with warmth and personality.”

As summer approaches, there's no better time to transform your space into a serene seaside retreat.(Unsplash)

She added, “Whether it's a statement chair in rich jewel tones or a striking coffee table with fluid contours, every piece is designed to bring energy and elegance to your space. Spring calls for fresh perspectives, and Natelier’s refined yet whimsical approach ensures your home is nothing short of a masterpiece. Step into the season of vibrancy with interiors that reflect your style and spirit.”

Turn your living room into a vibrant sanctuary

Bringing their expertise to the same, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, suggested welcoming the warm months into your home with a nature-inspired refresh! They recommended, “Incorporate botanical prints, earthy textures and woven accents to create a warm, organic ambiance. Lush green plants and colorful fresh flowers like tulips or daisies instantly uplift any space.”

Embrace the essence of summer indoors with a refreshing home makeover(Unsplash)

The trio further advised, “Swap out wintery scents for fresh aromas like citrus, jasmine, or lavender. Declutter and rearrange furniture to create a more open, airy feel. Maximise natural light by replacing thick curtains with sheer drapes. With these simple tweaks, your home will radiate the lightness and charm of spring!”

How to instantly refresh your space

Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail at Opulin, highlighted that spring-summer decor trends celebrate vibrancy with bold florals and colourful accents, infusing spaces with energy and freshness. She concluded, “Bright, seasonal blooms like tulips, peonies and daisies become focal points, while décor items in lively hues—such as pastel vases and patterned ceramics—add charm. This playful mix of colours and floral elements brings a cheerful, rejuvenating ambiance.”