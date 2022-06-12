Interior design in 2022: Personalisation, nature, Augmented Reality trend in retail

Interior design is the art and science of analysing people's behaviour in order to create useful and aesthetically acceptable places within a structure where the outfitting or beautifying of a space with aesthetic elements, sometimes accompanied by guidance and practical assist, is termed as decoration. Interior designers determine space requirements and select decorative things such as colours, lighting and materials to make interior spaces functional, safe and beautiful and amid the two years of the Covid-19 lockdowns that forced us to stay indoors more than ever before, interior design evolved to sync up to the changed world where spaces are getting increasingly personalised, moving from standard styles like minimalist, luxury and industrial to a more hybrid mix.

Nothing is set in stone, everything is possible and we will see an amalgamation of styles according to individual choice, taste and needs and the pandemic has taught us the necessity to build more connect with nature, which is also reflecting in our preferences in interior design. Retailers across the globe are focusing on creating more immersive and engaging interior environments for their customers, which includes designing spaces that are both visually appealing and user-friendly and retailers are also using technology to enhance the customer experience, especially in regards to personalised recommendations and real-time inventory updates.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Uttamaditya, CEO and Founder of U & I Interiors, shared, “One of the most popular trends in retail interior design is incorporating nature into your space. This can be done by integrating plants or trees into your store layout, adding natural materials like grass or stone, or implementing green walls or ceilings. Additionally, designers love mixing neutral colours with pops of colour to create a truly unique environment for shoppers.”

Lahari Shetty, Principal Designer Architecnix, revealed, “Natural textures, finishes like natural stone, earthy colours, and antique finishes will see more traction. Sustainability, repurposed and upcycled furniture will no longer be just novel ideas. Augmented Reality and Metaverse are exciting concepts. For interior designers, Virtual and Augmented Reality add value to their design by creating a more immersive experience. Similarly, Metaverse may be a game-changer in our online shopping experience. Brands and companies may create Metaverse avatars for their brick-and-mortar stores. To sum up, 2022 will mark the emergence of a fusion where we embrace futuristic technology and yet stay in tune with our roots and with nature in our living and work spaces.”

According to Mustafa Johar, Co-Founder and CEO Of Makemyhouse.com, an interior designer's job involves a lot of hard work and the ability to make difficult judgments since interior design has taken the lead in developing homes in residential areas, office space, commercial businesses, and organisations such as hospitals, schools, and religious centres over the years. He pilled the beans on what interior design will look like in 2022:

1. Personalisation - Personalised design means it’s made just for you. It’s so important because we can think about accessibility and design it to be beautiful at the same time. Every design field requires personal information about the person for whom the design is being created. We prefer a place where we can sense our own aura. A perfect design would be one that justifies it. The term "custom" is frequently used to describe personalisation. In the field of home improvement and interior design, the term "custom" is frequently employed. Your interior designer or contractor should be developing unique ideas with a range of vendors to fulfil your individual demands in order to truly provide custom quality experience.

2. Nature - The global pandemic of the last two years has had a tremendous impact on our way of life, living spaces, and interior design trends in 2022. During the corona era, we learnt to refocus on the important aspects of life. In our lives, awareness, slow living, and being connected to nature have taken on new meanings. By using natural materials for interior design and introducing more plants into our homes, we have progressively embraced nature into our own four walls. We're all looking to enhance our connection with nature as we spend more time indoors than ever before. This has sparked a rebirth in natural materials, such as stoneware, terracotta, marble, and travertine, that are being used in everything from backsplashes to bathtubs, furniture, and ornamental objects. These organic materials' raw, porous, imperfect nature adds depth, soul, and visual fascination while also emulating the peaceful, restorative ambiance of nature. This desire to reconnect with nature has inspired interest in huge trees in the home. Brown-hued, sculptural and curved furniture, including earthy tones and natural elements In 2022, it became a significant craze.

3. Augmented reality in interior design - The benefits of augmented reality in client interior design includes better visualization. Using augmented reality in interior design, the client can see the project before it is built. The application of augmented reality in interior design allows the user to build the room exactly how they want it. Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows designers to add computer-generated input to sections of a user's physical world. Inputs are created by designers.

Interior design is a craft capable of making spaces that fit our new world and is the only industry sector which is capable of doing this at a degree of proficiency that will blend into the functioning system. As the new normal begins to take hold in our society, demand will rise rigorously.

Interior design will continue to be in demand in the near future. As more public and private areas become available, they will need to be modified to better satisfy recent Covid-19 rules and avoid overpopulation as interior design will not only be in demand but also required.