Interior design tips to get a boutique hotel-themed home decor

A boutique hotel decor can be easily achieved by adding some distinct and individualistic design touches to your home where exclusivity and uniqueness define boutique home décor with every piece thoughtfully picked and assembled. Bespoke interiors reflect the taste and style of a homeowner and most of our houses are a museum of collectables, often filled with unique souvenirs or art pieces.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ekant Singh, Founder and CEO of Page 2813, recommended some creative elements that can be used to make your home spacious and welcoming, just like a boutique hotel:

Layer your lighting

If your ceiling is high enough, opt for a dropped chandelier. For lower ceilings, there are plenty of stunning light fittings that will add the wow factor. A top tip is to add at least three layers of lighting per room. Overhead pendant lights can create drama, or provide reflective shimmer. Add decorative wall lights and table lamps to adjust the mood of the space, according to the time of day and weather.

2. Luxurious upholstery

In bedrooms, carpets feel far more relaxing than tiles or wooden boards. Stick to more traditional carpets or large rugs, a long-piled rug can bring a subtle softness to a space. Throws, cozy rugs and textured cushions paired with crisp white sheets are a foolproof combination for a serviced apartment or boutique homestay look.

3. Personal touches

Boutique hotels are all about bespoke interiors, so add some extra personality with the help of curated art pieces placed on ivory walls, and bespoke headboards with quirky fabrics and prints. Sprinkle some extra magic with elements of brass and marble. The cool, clean surface of the marble works perfectly with brass finishes giving a feel of modern luxury. Invest in a vintage bar cart and some good-quality glassware and crockery. Add a pop of colour with plants or a few well-placed vases that bring an instant feeling of well-being and lift the spirits. A stack of stylish books is another chic way to fill any empty shelf space. Placing a water body like a water fountain or an urn with some fresh flowers and floating candles at the entrance can transform any drab area into a cozy and elegant space.

4. Scents and sensibilities

Another easy way to create warm, welcoming boutique interiors is with your favorite scents. Whether you invest in a diffuser and fill it with delicious oils or prefer scented candlelight, a heavenly aroma is essential. Some thick white monogrammed bath towels along with some good quality toiletries to your bath routine will teleport you to your favorite boutique hotel.

Tushar Mistry, Principal Architect at Tushar Mistry Design Studio, shared, “In the world of travel gram, a lot of people step into boutique hotels that are posh and inspired. The aroma, food, lighting, ambience, and use of materials all contribute to a cohesive and enjoyable brand experience. You can experience these boutique hotels as weekend retreats, holiday spots or wellness hubs. Many hotels today go out of their way to provide visitors with a memorable experience by including hyper-local touches or a novel concept in their design. As a result of services like Airbnb, boutique hotels have become increasingly popular as an alternative to chain hotels. It has also encouraged individuals to aspire to have similar designs and decor in their own houses.”

Adding to the list, he too suggested some tips to help you make your home feel like a little boutique hotel:

Add some depth

To begin, expand the area as much as you can. Statement mirrors, eye-catching paintings and other wall decors provide dimension to a room. In addition, consider purchasing individual works of art or lighting stands (such as tall wooden floor lamps) that can double as sculptures.

2. Statement furniture

Choose furniture that can withstand the test of time without sacrificing style. Embroidered upholstery is an excellent option if you're looking to add some flair to your furniture. Carpets, rugs, and soft furnishings in vibrant colours can liven up an otherwise plain space if you like a minimalist aesthetic.

3. Bed linen and mattress

Quality bedding and mattresses are worth making because they improve the aesthetic appeal of your home and the quality of your sleep. Choose high-quality bed linens that will make your bedroom seem and feel more refined and maintain them by washing them frequently.

4. Mini bar

If you have the room for it, a minibar is a fantastic investment if you consider yourself a wine (or another beverage) enthusiast. You can entertain guests in style by incorporating the space into your living room, dining room or lounge. If everything else in your bar is the same, it would be wise to invest in high-quality dinnerware.

5. Make it personal

Finally, add the backstory of the items you used in your home's design, such as a unique painting you picked up on a trip or a thoughtfully given vase. Give your house the love, laughter, and positive energy it deserves by paying attention to details, investing in pieces you love, and hosting gatherings. Your home is where you recharge, so make sure it always looks and feels that way.

Interior design tips to get a boutique hotel-themed home decor (Photo by Outsite Co on Unsplash)

