International Museum Day 2021: Musing about their fave spot, wishing to revisit

Remember being awestruck on your first visit to a museum of your choice? That feeling is priceless. But being in the lockdown has taken away the privilege of going out and about soaking in the history of some incredibly quirky or magical museums that are there in and around Delhi-NCR. This International Museum Day (May 18), however, Covid can’t stop us from reliving our nostalgic moments at the museums. What’s your fave memory of being at a museum? Here’s how some popular denizens recollect theirs’ and share what they are looking forward to revisit, as soon as the public places reopen post the lockdown!

Missing the live demonstrations by craftspersons

Indian classical dancer Geeta Chandran. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Bharatanatyam exponent, Geeta Chandran, says that she’s looking forward to soak in some craft spirit when the museums reopen. And the National Crafts Museum, near Pragati Maidan, designed by Charles Correa, wins hands down! “The concept of viewing crafts through the triple lenses of village, temple and court makes one understand how the craftsmen were deeply linked to the political economy,” says Chandran, adding, “Plus, the live demonstrations by craftspersons from various parts of India are a unique tradition of this museum. And of course, there’s the cafe that has a menu to die for! Post lockdown, that’s where you will find me (smiles)!”

‘Wants to visit Museo Camera’

Singer Sonam Kalra.

Singer Sonam Kalra is moved by the humongous collection at Museo Camera, Centre for Photographic Arts. “Post lockdown, I would like to go a space that holds many stories of the past, and of times to come. And for me, that would be Museo Camera, where photographer Aditya Arya showcases more than 3,000 rare iconic cameras and traces the history of photography from the 1870s to the present digital era. And we can all agree that through time, one thing that has remained unchanged is the power of a photograph to move people! Hold memory and bring to life a moment,” she says.

Museum of Illusions is on her bucket list

Designer Payal Jain.

For fashion designer Payal Jain, the recently opened Museum of Illusions in Delhi, is on top of her do to tasks post lockdown. “It’s on my bucket list of places to visit once the lockdown is over. It’s a super fun museum based on principles of Science, Maths and Psychology, and a great place to spark the imagination and let your hair down with the family,” says Jain.

Rail museum brings back his childhood memories

Artist Samar S Jodha. (Photo: instagram/samarjodha)

Post the Covid lockdown, the kid in artist-photographer Samar S Jodha wants to relive his childhood memories at the National Rail Museum, in Chanakyapuri. “Those days of summer vacation on trains pulled by steam locomotives, the fantasy of one day becoming an engine driver, the sound of a train chugging us from station to station through the countryside with mustard fields blooming, sometimes sticking my head from the window on a curve and trying to count those numbers of bogies, before a coal particle would fly into my eye,” says Jodha, whose childhood memories come rushing back to him as he thinks of this place. He adds: “The sounds and smells of this country, I can only relive through my train journeys, and the outdoor rail museum takes me back to those childhood memories. After all, we want to go back to that freedom of the outdoors, the end of the quarantine and the beginnings of our travels!”

Eyeing Amrita Sher-Gil’s work at NGMA

Author Siddharth Singh.

Author Siddharth Singh says, “It’s hard to imagine life after the pandemic, as we’ve all personally suffered, due to Covid, in different ways. But, one of the things I’d like to do after the pandemic is visit my favourite museums! In particular, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). In particular, the works of Amrita Sher-Gil are among my favourites. As a society, we have to find ways to support artists who have suffered disproportionately in the pandemic. And heading to museums, post lockdown, is one such way!”

