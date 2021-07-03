It happened to me too: First-person accounts from Indian UFO enthusiasts

“This is very difficult area to pursue,” says Pant. There are naysayers and people are always questioning the sightings. “There was a point last year when I almost quit. But then I reminded myself that different people have different opinions. I think the ETs have been here, around, for many thousands of years. Broad-minded people know that we are not alone in the universe. That keeps me going.”

That’s Kamal Pant’s tale from 1987, an event that he believes was an encounter with an extra-terrestrial space vessel.

Kamal Pant saw a red disc hovering soundlessly in the sky, as a child. It left such an impact on him that he decided to study UFOs (informally). They are reaching out to us and welcoming to us into the cosmos, he says.

DESTINATION: EARTH

