Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / J&K govt installs colourful graffiti artwork on Srinagar walls to attract tourists
travel

J&K govt installs colourful graffiti artwork on Srinagar walls to attract tourists

Several professionals have been hired to transform spaces and to add visual art depicting Kashmiri culture. They have painted artwork depicting different species of birds, Kashmiri culture and more.
Under the Srinagar Smart City project, Jammu and Kashmir Administration has started beautifying blank spaces and walls with graffiti artwork to attract tourists.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST
ANI |

Under the Srinagar Smart City project, Jammu and Kashmir Administration has started beautifying blank spaces and walls with graffiti artwork to attract tourists.

Several professionals have been hired to transform spaces and to add visual art depicting Kashmiri culture. They have painted artwork depicting different species of birds, Kashmiri culture and more.

Municipal Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said, "Graffiti drawing on walls and flyovers is a part of beautification drive under Srinagar Smart City project."

The beautified areas have been gaining a lot of attention and both locals and tourists like visiting them, thereby increasing the footfall of tourists in Srinagar city.

Zahoor Kashmiri, an artist from the project said, "The purpose of these murals is to help increase the tourist footfall in the city. It also attracts the locals here. No one likes dirty looking walls; people even avoid accidental rubs at them. Now, even when the work is in progress, tourists and locals visit to click pictures."

Mudasir Ahmad, an artist and a part of the project added that it is a very positive step by the administration.

RELATED STORIES

"Srinagar is a tourism hub, so the dirty looking walls didn't sit well. With the beautification, the tourists now have a better visual for them they roam around locally," he said.

People appreciate the initiative and said that they'd like to have more attractive places like these where people can go for enjoyment and take selfies.

Lauding the initiative, Tasaduq Bhat, a local resident said, "The art has helped turn the city more beautiful. It has also helped the local talent to raise and has also prompted an interest of several others in art."

The administration is also planning to extend the project further to cover more areas. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar jammu and kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP