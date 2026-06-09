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LaVA'com launches international poster awards inspired by FIFA World Cup 2026

LaVA'com launches international poster awards inspired by FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 12:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, LaVA'com has launched a global competition inviting artists and creative practitioners from across the world to celebrate football's cultural significance through poster art.

LaVA'com launches international poster awards inspired by FIFA World Cup 2026

Titled "COMMON GROUND: FIFA World Cup 2026 International Poster Awards," it is the inaugural international project of Laboratory of Visual Art Commune , a platform dedicated to promoting collaboration and dialogue across art, design, culture, knowledge and technology.

The awards carry a total prize pool of 17.5 lakh, including three jury awards of 10 lakh, 5 lakh and 2.5 lakh, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026, the initiative seeks to explore football's ability to bring together people across borders, languages and cultures.

The competition is open to participants aged 17 years and above, including artists, designers, architects, illustrators, photographers, students and other creative professionals.

Entries can be submitted in any two-dimensional medium, such as painting, drawing, collage, photography, printmaking, textile-based works, mixed media and digital formats, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi
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