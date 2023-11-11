Lights will guide you home: Charles Assisi on the spirit of Diwali

One of my favourite works of art is a painting by SL Haldankar titled Woman with the Lamp. To my mind, it epitomises what Diwali is about: to hold a light up to the self, and reflect and meditate on the self and everything around. PREMIUM Woman with the Lamp / Glow of Hope by SL Haldankar; watercolour, 1945-46. Pause, hold the light up to the self, reflect on your world: that has always been the true message of Diwali. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Right now, this appears urgent. As the air quality index (AQI) in large cities such as Delhi and Mumbai dips to “severely poor” and becomes unbreathable, it is time to ask: Do we have to live in such conditions? Do we really need to use today to engage in a so-called tradition of firecrackers and make things worse? Or should we return to the roots of what Diwali really means?