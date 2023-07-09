Love the rains, but hate the damage? Here are 6 tips to take care of your home this monsoon

With the arrival of the monsoon season, the earth is rejuvenated, and a refreshing ambience fills the air. The pitter-patter of raindrops against the windows brings a sense of calm and tranquillity. However, along with the soothing downpour, the monsoon season also poses challenges for homeowners. The increased moisture levels, heavy rains, and occasional storms can wreak havoc on our homes if adequate precautions are not taken. Leaky roofs, damp walls, water seepage, and the growth of mould and mildew are common issues faced during this time. As much as we appreciate the beauty of rain, it is essential to ensure that our homes remain safe and well-maintained. By being proactive and implementing preventive measures, we can effectively protect our living spaces from potential damage. (Also read: Revamp your home's nooks and corners: Decor tips for transforming neglected spaces with style )

Tips to take care of your home this monsoon

Tips to take care of your home this monsoon

Shimona Bhansali, founder of Design Hex, shared with HT Lifestyle some tips to protect your home from potential damage caused by water, humidity, and other monsoon-related concerns.

1. Ensure proper waterproofing

Begin by checking for any cracks or leaks in your walls, ceilings, and floors.

Apply a waterproof sealant or paint to prevent water seepage.

Conduct regular maintenance to ensure the existing waterproofing layers remain intact.

2. Clean and unblock drainage systems

Clear all the gutters, downspouts, and drains of any debris or leaves.

Ensure proper flow by fixing any clogs or blockages.

Regularly check and clean the drainage systems throughout the season to prevent water accumulation and further damage.

3. Use antifungal paints and coatings

Monsoon creates a humid environment, ideal for fungal growth and deterioration of walls and furniture.

Apply antifungal paints and coatings to protect your home from moisture-induced issues.

These paints also add a fresh, vibrant look to your interiors.

4. Invest in high-quality doormats

Place durable and absorbent door mats at all entry points to prevent muddy footprints and wet floors.

Consider specialized monsoon doormats that trap moisture effectively.

5. Furniture protection

Use moisture-resistant furniture polish or paints on wood surfaces to keep them well-maintained.

Cover furniture with waterproof and washable covers or use rubber stoppers for legs to elevate them from wet floors.

Try the nano coatings or stain-resistant sprays and sealers that protect fabrics and even stones and textures from moisture and stains.

6. Ventilation and air circulation

Keep your home well-ventilated by opening windows during the day to reduce humidity levels.

Install exhaust fans, especially in bathrooms and kitchens, to minimize moisture accumulation.

Use dehumidifiers to maintain optimal humidity levels.

Monsoon season can bring joy and excitement, but it's essential to take care of your home to prevent any potential damage. By following these six tips, you can ensure that your home remains protected during the monsoon while maintaining its aesthetics and functionality.

