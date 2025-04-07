Luxury interiors at budget price: 3 expert-backed decor tricks to elevate your home instantly

Luxury is not always about spending extravagantly; most of the time, it is about the home interior details and making thoughtful decor and design choices. With a little creativity, you can intersperse your home decor with plush and ritzy elements without stretching your budget. Rich vibes, real budget: 3 ways to add glam to your home interiors without breaking the bank.(Image by Decor Illusion)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anika Mittal Dhawan, Director at Mold Design Studio, suggested -

1. Repurpose and reuse

Recycle and reuse is not merely a virtue, it can be a stylish statement too. For instance, an antique chair that belonged to your grandfather can be reupholstered and repaired to bring in vintage grandeur. Likewise, awkwardly shaped stone and marble remnants from a previous home remodel can be reshaped and restyled.

A few environment-friendly elements such as reused wine bottles as aisle decor; old straws reused as hangings; and bamboo lighting.(Photo: Instagram/Withlovenilma)

Instead of discarding these offcuts, consider incorporating them into your interiors. Use smaller stone and marble pieces to create a stunning accent wall or enhance a small nook. A round marble remnant can serve as a stylish base for a wall clock or be layered into a vignette on your coffee or dining table.

2. Use soft furnishing as accents

Enhance the mood and interiors of your living spaces with soft furnishing. Think cushions, bolsters, throws, rugs, curtains and more. From your favourite table linen to silk or jute cushions, each of these decor items complements your home decor without breaking the bank. Layering these furnishing elements softens the ambience and adds depth to the decor.

Soft cotton fabrics and pastel shades create a breezy, calming vibe, perfect for a budget-friendly summer home refresh with the best picks for home furnishings.

3. Rethink your lighting scheme

The most luxurious homes often brim with light. Accentuate the expansive feel in your home by bringing in more natural light. You can also consider a layered lighting scheme to elevate the look of your home.

Swap the old lampshade or wall light when your home needs a quick makeover. Scones on the walls, a characterful floor lamp or even recessed ceiling lights can create a high-end look without the hefty price tag.