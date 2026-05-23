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Making cents of currency: Adam Jacot de Boinod writes on alternatives to money

Tobacco, tea, beavers... see how people traded in recent centuries, which of these systems endure, and who may have had it most right.

Published on: May 23, 2026 06:18 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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It’s one of the first things to go in an apocalypse, or so all the science-fiction suggests.

Chinese men carry bricks of tea, of the kind used as currency, to Tibet, as documented by British explorer EH Wilson in 1908. (Wikimedia)

In the slow-burn but often-riveting second season of the streaming series Paradise, for instance, a mega-volcano has shut out the sun; civilisation has fallen; it is three years on. At swap meets held in high-school gyms, people trade precious objects such as tools, bullets, batteries. Items most in demand include any forms of food from the before world, including sachets of ranch dressing.

In Cormac McCarthy’s masterful 2006 novel The Road, a wallet offers a chilling reminder of how little inherent value money has, outside the systems that hold it up.

In the real world, even centuries after money took over most trade, alternative currencies endure: easily quantifiable items that represent value because they are considered rare and vital, and can easily be swapped for something else. Before we get to those, a quick look back at bits of history that serve as a reminder of how new the concept of money really is.

Meanwhile, across colonial America, with little infrastructure and little use for money itself in the early years, dramatic new forms of barter evolved. For 200 years, between 1620 and 1820, the beaver pelt served as a standard unit of exchange. Writings from this period indicate that a rifle could be acquired with 12 beaver pelts, a pistol with four. A single pelt could buy a kettle or 1lb of tobacco, 20 fishhooks or as many pieces of flint.

The pelts, incidentally, were usually taken to the nearest city or trading post, where they fetched good money. They were shipped from there to Europe, where they were all the rage among the wealthy and fashionable. So even in this widespread barter system in the earliest years of America, it was eventually capitalism at work.

Traditional bartering continues, in informal economies (remote regions, rural areas) and during times of crisis (such as war, conflict, hyperinflation or currency collapse).

Ancient Mesopotamia perhaps had it somewhat right. Goods such as barley were considered so valuable, they were used as currency alongside (if not equivalent) to silver. Something to think about, in the Anthropocene.

(Adam Jacot de Boinod is the author of The Meaning of Tingo. The views expressed are personal)

 
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