Meet Mumbai’s first photojournalist from the transgender hijra community

In April 2020, her photos of protests by stranded migrant workers near Bandra station in Mumbai were picked up by major publications, including the Hindustan Times. This led to more regular work and even an assignment for the Canadian science magazine Quebec Science. Lobo, 27, is back to struggling amid the pandemic, with work slowing to a trickle. It’s been a rollercoaster ride she couldn’t have imagined, she says. Excerpts from an interview.

Zoya Lobo is a struggling freelance photographer, but that’s only part of the story. Nine years ago, at 18, she came out as transgender to her family and went in search of a guru from within the community in Mumbai. She found one, and began to seek alms on local trains, with others from the community. I decided to be open about my identity, she says.

When did you realise your passion was photojournalism?

Do you have an idol?

How has life changed for you since you became a photojournalist?

You wanted to send out a message about your community…

