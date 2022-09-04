Meet the mentalist who enjoys predicting lottery numbers!

Achieving the impossible and loving every bit of it is Abhishek Acharya’s motto. A mind reader and entertainer by profession, his tryst with practising mentalism began when he was just six or seven. “I started my journey after watching a mentalist on TV. I wanted to do the same [trick],” says Acharya, who has been a professional performer for 12 years, and is currently “working on a worldwide tour to amaze global audiences”.

A two-time TEDx speaker, he’s the only Indian mentalist to trend #1 on YouTube. Raised in Bihar’s Munger, he is the only one in his family who is not a doctor. It’s not the medical, but the mental, that inspires him! “I get inspired by everyone, but I’ve always been a fan of David Copperfield (American magician). I also admire The Amazing Kreskin (American mentalist),” shares Acharya, adding, “My parents are retired professors, and I have an engineering degree. But I’m a self-taught mind reader, and use multiple skills to understand how people think. To be able to create the illusion of mind reading, it needs more than just mental tricks. My whole show is about mind reading and mental connections, and I love performing. But the one act that I enjoy the most is where I predict the lottery numbers.”

Having performed across India, and even on TV, he shares his love for Delhi audience is special. “It’s incredible to perform in the city. The audience keeps an open mind and loves to get their secrets revealed,” he says, adding, “I make sure that the participants are the stars of my show. Sometimes, it gets difficult to get all the answers right, but I’m happy even getting close to their thoughts as that also generates applause, entertainment and amazement.”

