More than 250 yachts and rowboats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project

Hundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project or an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France
MAY 03, 2021
More than 250 yachts and rowboats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project(Twitter/Reuters)

Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on Sunday in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway.

The "Brief Alignment https://www.brefalignement.ch" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said.

Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
