Mumbai holds mental health workshop for LGBTQ+ community to learn self care, boundary setting

Many people from the LGBTQ+ community face a lot of negativity from society that can lead to them developing mental health issues. To lend a helping hand, AtEase, an online mental health platform, is conducting a special workshop for them. It will help them reflect on their mental health journey and how this is impacted by their queer identity.

This group workshop will explore what self-care means to queer people and how they can manage their stress, anxiety or other mental health concerns. It will also provide them with tools and teach them how set and maintain healthy boundaries with family members, friends, or even strangers. Some of the activities will be done with the group, through physical activities, movement and by creating art while others will take place at the individual level through reflection.

(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Richa Vashista, chief mental health expert, AtEase will be conducting this workshop. Talking about it, she says, “We want to remind queer individuals to take time for themselves and their mental health. In a fast-paced world, we often get busy with work or taking care of others. However, it’s also important to practice self care and be there for yourself. This workshop will help them navigate and understand what it means and how to incorporate it in their own life.”

Similar mental health workshops which will focus on using art as a way to express oneself will take place in Delhi and Bengaluru.

“SOCIAL is truly a safe space for the community where they feel a sense of belonging and a place where they can be who they are. This is a practice that is followed across all the outposts of SOCIAL in the country where we embrace the idea of being #allinclusive. Normalising perceptions about the LGBTQIA+ community through continuous conversation is the biggest change that every venue in the hospitality sector must encourage. These are the places where one looks for entertainment or rejuvenation without being judged,” says Alexander Valladares , chief marketing officer, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

Catch it live!

What: Queernama - Your Self-Care Matters

Where: SOCIAL, Khar

When: 18th June

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Fees: ₹ 1,500.