National Simplicity Day 2023: In these busy lives, we are constantly running in the rat race. We do not have the time to take a pause and savour life as it unfolds in front of us. The first thing we do in the morning after waking up is checking the phone and getting back to the drill. When we are constantly running behind money, fame, success and recognition, we forget to embrace our loved ones, nature and things that really matter. Living simply and embracing a life full of simplicity helps in slowing down and not becoming a part of the rat race.

National Simplicity Day 2023: Ways to embrace simplicity in life and how it can be beneficial(Unsplash)

National Simplicity Day celebrates the way of life that is simple, not laden with materialistic yearning and is meaningful. This day is dedicated to the life and teachings of American author and philosopher Henry David Thoreau who advocated for a life filled with happiness and simplicity.

Henry wrote several books and essays on the subject that demonstrates of a simple life and the need for it. One of his most famous books is Walden where he reflected on the necessity of simple living.

Every year, National Simplicity Day is celebrated on July 12, the birth anniversary of Henry David Thoreau. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few ways to embrace simplicity in life, as suggested by Henry David Thoreau in his book Walden:

No complications: We should not complicate life and instead, should choose happiness and simplicity. We should remember that there are solutions to every problems.

Essential facts: Every human has a purpose on this earth – we should seek our purpose and find the essential facts to live for.

Achievements: From small to big, every achievement is special. We should learn to aide by our goals, values and ethics and celebrate small and big achievements.

Unnecessary things: We should identity the important things that we need and get rid of all the unnecessary things.

Technology: While technology is a boon for the present world, it also takes us away from reality and our loved ones. We should unplug the devices and do something that connects us with the people we love, nature and ourselves.

