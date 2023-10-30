National Tiger Conservation Authority to organise art exhibition in Delhi marking 50 years of Project Tiger

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation is organising an art exhibition titled, "Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre", from November 3 to November 5 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, said an official statement from Ministry for Environment on Sunday.

The art exhibition will showcase the unique relationship between tribal communities and other forest dwellers residing around India's tiger reserves and their deep-rooted connection with the forest and wildlife. (Shutterstock)

NTCA along with Sankala Foundation through this art exhibition is paying a tribute to the successful completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. Project Tiger is a wildlife conservation initiative in India that was launched in 1973 with the primary objective of protecting and preserving the Bengal Tiger, India's national animal and restoring its habitat so as to reverse the animal's alarming decline in previous decades, added the statement.

The project focuses on the selection and preservation of areas which are specially managed to conserve the tiger population and their associated ecosystems. Over the years, the number of Tiger Reserves has increased, and there are now 54 reserves across the country. An essential aspect of Project Tiger is involving local communities in conservation efforts by providing livelihood opportunities and reducing human-wildlife conflicts.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony which will be held on November 3rd from 4 pm onwards. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and Minister of State, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, will also be present, the statement read.

The art exhibition will showcase the unique relationship between tribal communities and other forest dwellers residing around India's tiger reserves and their deep-rooted connection with the forest and wildlife, all conveyed through their artwork. The art work displayed will be in the form of paintings and reflect the age-old bonds of various tribal communities such as the Gond, Bhil, and many others.

The paintings will be available for purchase, with the proceeds flowing directly into the bank accounts of the artists. Throughout the exhibition, not only will these diverse art forms be on display, but numerous tribal artists will also travel to Delhi and be present at the event, providing visitors and art enthusiasts with an opportunity for direct interaction.

NTCA was established in 2006 and has been at the forefront of tiger conservation work in India. Its work domain extends from on the ground protection initiatives to science-based monitoring of tigers and their habitat using latest technological tools, independent assessment of tiger reserves, financial and technical support to tiger reserves, creating inviolate space for wildlife while ensuring community development to international co-operation are the few thrust areas of NTCA.

