A breathtaking burst of colours and an unmatched celebration of boundless creativity awaits art enthusiasts as the India Art Festival makes its grand return in the national capital, starting November 2. With 400 artists presenting 3,500 exquisite artworks across 100 booths here at the Constitution Club of India, the eighth edition of the India Art Festival promises something for everyone. The show showcases a rich tapestry of artistic styles and expressions; featuring unique art forms ranging from stylized figurative, abstract compositions, traditional flavors to architectural grandiosity, landscapes, religious art, and wildlife art. India Art Festival returns to Delhi, promising a visual feast of over 3,500 artworks. (Representative image)(Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

"The India Art Festival has been a nurturing ground for young and emerging artists who push the boundaries of imagination. This year, visitors can expect to be captivated by an array of mediums, subjects, and styles that reflect the unbridled form of artistic expression from all corners of India," said Rajendra Patil, the founder director of the festival. Several booths at the four-day festival are bound to leave a lasting impression.

So, be it Shruthi Challani's stylized still life, Seema Sethi's tradition-inspired paintings, Prateek Kushwaha's exceptional wildlife or Pavani Nagpal's tribute to goddess Durga and her nine incarnations, the artworks beckon viewers to explore intricate details and captivating beauty. "Feminine energy and divinity being at the core of this series, I have brought out my interpretations of the modern Indian woman - bejewelled, possessing every luxury, one who manages family, work, kids and so much more!" said Nagpal, who debuted last year at the India Art Festival.

Some of the participating galleries include Artecious Gallery, Artifire, Aura Planet, Eminent Art Gallery, Speaking Art Foundation, Studio 55 Art Gallery and several others from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dubai, and Kolkata. Besides a visual feast for art lovers, the festival has a multitude of fusion shows, live music performances, mesmerizing live painting demonstrations, and film screenings.

One of the main highlights of the festival is also the screening of the film "The Eternal Canvas: 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art," a cinematic exploration of India's rich artistic heritage spanning millennia. The film gives a sweeping overview of the evolution of Indian art, from prehistoric times to contemporary expressions.

Founded in 2011, the India Art Festival, with its presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru as well, has emerged as a premier contemporary art fair in India, especially for emerging, mid-career artists along with mid-level art galleries. The festival comes to a close on November 5.

