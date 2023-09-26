Going green in art: Top 5 reasons to embrace sustainable art forms over modern sculpture

An effective vehicle for conveying thoughts, feelings, and societal critique has always been art. The connection between art, design and sustainability has long been understood and expressed across a wide range of genres, media and time periods. If a work uses upcycled materials, found objects and production methods that don't deplete the earth's resources, it is said to be sustainable. Growing movements in recent years have favoured long-lasting, environmentally responsible art forms above the ephemeral character of contemporary sculpture. While contemporary sculpture has virtues of its own, sustainable art forms have their own set of benefits that make them an appealing option for both artists and art lovers. (Also read: Germany: Con artist sentenced over fine-art forgeries ) Going green in art: 5 reasons to embrace sustainable art over modern sculpture(Unsplash/Jean-Philippe Delberghe)

Why Sustainable Art Forms Outshine Contemporary Sculpture

Sonia Arora Sood, Founder and Director of Karabi Arts shared with HT Lifestyle five reasons to use sustainable art forms over modern sculpture.

1. Impact on the Environment

The effects of human activity on the environment are one of the most urgent issues of our time. Traditional sculpture frequently uses materials with a large ecological impact, such as metals, plastics, and concrete. On the other hand, environmentally friendly materials like recovered wood, repurposed metals, and organic compounds are given priority in sustainable art forms. Artists may lessen their carbon footprint and help the environment by choosing sustainable art.

2. Durability and Longevity

Art forms that are sustainable are built to endure. Sustainable art can last for many generations in contrast to modern sculptures, which may deteriorate over time as a result of exposure to the elements or the use of less-lasting materials. This durability helps to maintain the artist's creation while also lowering the need for frequent replacements and repairs, which has a negative influence on the environment.

3. Preserving Cultural Heritage

Many indigenous and traditional art styles provide inspiration for sustainable art. Artists who use these techniques contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage and the enjoyment of classical art. Sustainable art becomes more than just an aesthetic preference thanks to this cultural preservation; it becomes a method to commemorate and celebrate many cultures and customs.

4. Knowledge and Awareness

Sustainable art frequently conveys a message about sustainability and environmental responsibility. Sustainable artists can utilise their work as a platform to inform the public and spread awareness of pressing environmental issues. Through their works, they can arouse viewer's critical thinking about their own environmental decisions and deeds.

5. Unusual Decorative Appeal

Sustainable art offers a distinctive look that sets it apart from conventional sculpture. Sustainable art has a certain beauty that comes from the use of organic materials, natural textures, and inventive recycling techniques. These objects frequently fit in perfectly with their surroundings, strengthening the relationship between art and nature. Additionally, sustainable art encourages creativity and pushes the limits of artistic expression by forcing artists to think creatively outside the box.

"While sustainable art forms present a compelling alternative that is in line with current concerns for the environment, cultural preservation, and lasting influence, modern sculpture is still regarded as a form of artistic expression. Additionally, sustainable art forms challenge us to reevaluate our relationship with nature and the resources we use while educating, inspiring, and capturing our attention. Sustainable art is more than just a style choice in today's environment-conscious society; it also serves as a statement of principles and a look ahead to a more sustainable future." Sonia concluded.

