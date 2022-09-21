Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Navratri 2022: 9 mehendi designs for each day of the festival

Navratri 2022: 9 mehendi designs for each day of the festival

art culture
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 02:29 PM IST

The festive week calls for your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands and with Navratri just on the doorstep, here are Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns, Rajasthani floral mayor mehendi ideas and other styles.

Navratri 2022: 9 mehendi designs for each day of the festival(Alena Darmel)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Celebrated in the month of Ashwin, usually between September and October, Shardiya Navratri is the nine-day long festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars which this year will be celebrated from September 26, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Each day of the 9-day festival is dedicated to an avatar of Durga and the Hindu devotees observe a fast either on all the 9 days or in pairs i.e. first two or last two to get the blessings of Maa Durga.

The festive week calls for your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands and with Navratri just on the doorstep, here are 9 Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns, Rajasthani floral mayor mehendi ideas and other styles for each day of the festival:

According to Panchang, this year Durga Ashtami will fall on October 3 while Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navratri lifestyle festivals of india festival hindu hinduism mehendi design style goal style fashion trends twitter trend trend trends fashion fashion goal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP