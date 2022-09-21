Navratri 2022: 9 mehendi designs for each day of the festival

Celebrated in the month of Ashwin, usually between September and October, Shardiya Navratri is the nine-day long festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars which this year will be celebrated from September 26, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Each day of the 9-day festival is dedicated to an avatar of Durga and the Hindu devotees observe a fast either on all the 9 days or in pairs i.e. first two or last two to get the blessings of Maa Durga.

The festive week calls for your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands and with Navratri just on the doorstep, here are 9 Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns, Rajasthani floral mayor mehendi ideas and other styles for each day of the festival:

According to Panchang, this year Durga Ashtami will fall on October 3 while Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 4.